The new series of The High Republic reaches the bookstores, and bets on action and adventure without filters, pure spectacle!

The new series of comics from the era of the High Republic lands in Spain. Comic Planet brings us an adventure in which the youngest must face the two great evils that have risen from the galactic edge, one ancient and ominous, and the Dregir, and another that has been simmered little by little, the Nihil raiders. Two enemies as different as the attitudes of the Jedi in their way of being, and that must be stopped for the good of the galaxy.

Padawan Lula Tolusa is on her way to Starlight Station, a beacon to light the Outer Rim with the civilization that the Republic and the Jedi defend. But the planets and their inhabitants are not so sure that this “civilization” be the best. A supposedly simple trip will turn into an adventure full of dangers when an accident turns a ship into a shower of projectiles capable of devastating an entire system.

The call of duty forces the youngest to help in unknown places and in the face of unknown enemies that terrorize the populations, the Nihil. And in the face of a new threat from the Dark Side, the Dregir. The Force provides and guides, and when the future Jedi meets other gifted children, she communicates to them how an Order works, which for many is magic. But not everything is brightness, the Nihil are something different, it is not the dark side, but it is also a very different way of life, and Krix, a young man in search of emotions, sees how the peace and calm of a government of the Republic has none of that.

Daniel Jose Older is the screenwriter chosen to continue expanding the world of The High Republic, and create a line of comics where adventure is the main component. Frantic fights, dangers everywhere, and unbridled action guide a Jedi story, where knights, their beliefs and their training are put to the test. The screenwriter reviews the Jedi’s relationship with the Force and how the absence of its presence affects them, as well as Master Padawan relationships, that bond that varies so much from one Jedi to another.

Harvey Tolibao leaves a methodical, defined, bright and clear work, consistent with the line of the universe that is being created with the new era of the Star Wars franchise. Effective with action, and with attention to detail of the alien races, it leaves a good taste in your mouth.

Star wars The High Republic. Adventure, it is much lighter than its “older sister” The High Republic. Fear does not exist, but it is also less intense and is much more enjoyable. Designed for a younger audience with less knowledge of the lore of Star Wars, it is more enjoyable.