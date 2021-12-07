Marvel Comics has revealed in the main series of Star wars Luke Skywalker’s special connection to the young Jedi apprentice from Star Wars Rebels

Luke Skywalker’s journey in the original trilogy is the heart and soul of Star Wars. From farmer to Jedi Knight, the Son of Skywalker learns the ways of the Force, triumphs over darkness, and saves his father’s soul. In the process, he is forced to face his fears and go through a challenging path to complete his training, like no other Jedi has endured.

But while the critical junctions in Luke’s growth as a Jedi are depicted in the movies, additional material was needed to fill in the gaps as the character matured off-screen. To that end, Lucasfilm has relied heavily on the comic book medium.

Marvel Comics’ main Star Wars series has focused on the adventures of the heroes of the original trilogy, with the 2015 lineup beginning shortly after A new hope and culminating after 75 issues with the establishment of the Echo Base on Hoth by the Rebellion.

Star Wars fans know very well that The Empire Strikes Back it’s a disaster for the leads, particularly Luke. The comic line de Star Wars (2020) delves into Skywalker’s thoughts and feelings following his devastating defeat at Bespin, raising the question of whether or not he wants to go the way of the Jedi. In the end, Luke recovers and continues his journey on his own.

The miniseries of The War of the Bounty Hunters forced him to deviate from his quest, but with that arc completed, Luke has continued on his path to becoming a Jedi. A new arc follows you traveling through the galaxy to chart Jedi locations, including some instantly recognizable to fans of the franchise.

Luke Skywalker visits Lothal and Ilum

A preview shared on the official website of Star wars reveals that Luke Skywalker and R2-D2 travel to Lothal in the number 19 of Star Wars (2020) from Marvel Comics, a place that fans will remember for being the home planet of Ezra Bridger, a character who learned the ways of the force between events From Revenge of the Sith and Return of the Jedi, who coincidentally we have not seen interact with Luke yet, perhaps the Ahsoka Tano series will give us that opportunity. On the other hand, we also see Luke visit Ilum, a planet that will later become the Starkiller Base of the First Order.

