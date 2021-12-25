SsangYong news for 2022: Korando e-Motion and 100% electric mobility

SsangYong has decided to go without complexes for electrification. 2022 will be the year in which the South Korean manufacturer enters the world of fully electric mobility. The brand will introduce its first 100% electric SUVs. The SsangYong Korando e-Motion is leading the product offensive it will carry out.

The brand Ssangyong

is ready to enter the big door in the world of all-electric mobility. The South Korean manufacturer, which has serious economic problems, has not put aside its electrification process. And it is that it has bet on the electric vehicle as one of the keys that allows guaranteeing the viability of the company.

SsangYong has put in place all the machinery with the aim of carrying out an ambitious product offensive. An offensive that has already started with its first 100% electric model in series production. The SsangYong Korando e-Motion. It is one of the main novelties for the year 2022. Let’s go into detail and review the main launches of the Asian firm.

SsangYong Korando e-Motion, the expected electric SUV

Just a few weeks ago we echoed the prices of the new Korando e-Motion. SsangYong’s first series-production electric SUV will be closely related to the SsangYong Korando. It is logical that the manufacturer has chosen one of the central pillars of its range to make a commitment as important as that of the development of an electric vehicle.

The new Korando e-Motion its commercialization throughout Europe will imminently begin. The first units will arrive at our dealerships in 2022. On an aesthetic level, it presents some distinctive features to differentiate itself from the Korando combustion. In its guts is a 61.5 kWh lithium-ion battery whose main objective is to power a single 140 kW (190 hp) engine and 360 Nm of maximum torque.

The 100% electric variant of the Korando It will only be available in a front-wheel drive configuration and its range exceeds the 300-kilometer barrier on a single charge. Its price? Part from € 36,000. If we discount the current aid and / or promotions of the brand itself, a very interesting figure can be left.

SsangYong J100, a mid-size 100% electric SUV

The arrival of the new Korando e-Motion is but a small sample of SsangYong’s ambitious plans in the field of electrification. The other great novelty that the company has prepared for the year 2022 is, neither more nor less, than electric SUV. Its about SsangYong J100, a Midsize SUV. It will be the second series-production electric vehicle developed by the South Korean manufacturer.

This new model, whose commercial name is unknown, is known by the code J100. At the moment, many details about the technical section have not been confirmed. However, SsangYong has emphasized that it is a midsize SUV. Therefore, and in its range, it will position itself as the «Big brother» of the Korando e-Motion.

It will look tough, strong and confident. It will boast the characteristic features of a pure SUV. The launch and commercial launch of the new J100 is set for sometime in 2022.