Spotify has made the decision to remove the car view from Android applications, which has angered users.

The car view debuted in the summer and was quite applauded at the time for anyone who was listening to Spotify in their car while driving to school, work or wherever.

Why did you remove the car view on Spotify?

As such, the company has not said anything as a reason to make this controversial and interesting decision, however different users and forums are finding the way to this choice.

This year, Spotify launched a vehicle gadget on the market that has the same experience and utility as the car view, so everything could be understood now.

Although there may be a response to this decision, users remain angry that Spotify did not announce the removal of the car view in advance.

What is almost a fact is that the decision will be forever so we will no longer have the car view in one of the most important streaming music applications.

On the other hand, some people who have Google Assistant for their car will be able to continue using Spotify’s car view by having a specific window for the application.

For the others, there is no choice but to wait for the company’s response or for some reason to reverse the decision, but it looks difficult.

Spotify users at Apple are upset with the company

It seems that the car view went away never to return, so we will have to install the gadget that will help us not have problems when we want to change the song.

Spotify constantly struggles to register and have new people with other services such as YouTube Music or Amazon music, we will see how this decision affects you.