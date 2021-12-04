Dec 04, 2021 at 06:37 CET

EFE / Lisbon

The Sporting from Portugal won the derby today at Estádio da Luz after beat Benfica 1-3, a victory that opened the Spanish Pablo Sarabia and that allows the “lions” to remain tied with Porto at the top of the Portuguese League.

The Verdiblanco team prevailed in the fiefdom of Benfica, which only managed to reduce distances already in the discount, with a result that allows Sporting to be second with 35 points, the same as Porto, which also met this Friday against Portimonense (0 -3). The ‘eagles’ remain third with 31 integers after the defeat against the capital rival.

Sporting opened the scoring in the 8th minute, when Pedro Gonçalves ‘Pote’ put a ball into the area that Sarabia finished first. It is the second time in less than a month that the Spaniard has beaten the Greek Vlachodimos under sticks, as he already scored a goal with Spain’s elastic on November 11. The ‘lions’ extended their advantage in the second half with a goal from the Portuguese Paulinho, who had had a goal disallowed before half-time and then was able to make up for himself with a kicked ball in front of the goalkeeper in the 62nd minute. The Portuguese-Brazilian Mateus nunes the victory culminated six minutes later after a run from the middle of the field.

Benfica reduced distances already in the discount with a goal of Pizzi. The incarnated club suffered this defeat before the last day of the Champions League, in which it faces Dynamo Kiev and wants to go to the second round as second in group E, since it is also disputed by Barcelona.

The ‘lions’ have already secured their presence in the second round of the top European competition last day.