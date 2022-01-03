If you are one of those who still have not been able to overcome Spider-Man: No Way HomeTake it easy… You are not alone, it happens to us too! And with the rumors that are getting out about Spider-man 4 and the possible villain, the hype for the future of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker has only just begun, although today we come to talk to you about Hombre de Hierro.

However, we will have to appease our excitement for what is to come and delight ourselves with new material about Spider-Man: No Way Home that was previously unreleased, especially considering the spoilers that Sony Pictures has had to save, despite the leaks.

Now, with the film in theaters for two weeks, little by little they are letting us see some of the work that they have carried out in all the film’s cinematographic departments. And the concept art that has been published It turns out to be a fun easter egg that appears at Peter Parker’s high school, in which our long-awaited Iron Man appears.

We show you the image!

Iron Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home mural

As you can see, in the background of the image we see Jane Foster and Tony Stark in that mural of the “great minds of the world”, of the geniuses of Humanity. Iron Man was clear, after what happened in Avengers: Endgame, but it was a surprise to find the character of Natalie Portman.

However, considering that we had not seen her since 2013 and waiting for Thor: Love & Thunder, it seems that Jane has been very busy doing great things for our planet. Let’s see how Taika Waititi brings her back!