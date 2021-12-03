John Cena finalizes his return to the screens, small this time, with the arrival of next January 13 of ‘The Peacemaker’ (‘Peacemaker’), the television spin-off of ‘The Suicide Squad’ (the good one, of course) for HBO Max. After having seen a first and second teaser, we have here the official trailer of the series.

Written in full by James Gunn (who also directs five of the eight episodes that make it up), the series starts after the events seen in the aforementioned film, continuing the story of the man who believes in peace at all costs and in charging anyone who needs to there is.

A) Yes, the villain / antihero? will join a new team and he will begin to discover new things like feelings and he will realize that he has a lot to learn in this life as we see him crush people and blow things up.

Accompanying Cena, the cast is made up of Danielle brooks like Adebayo, Freddie stroma as a Watcher, Jennifer holland like Harcourt, Chukwudi Iwuji like Murn, Steve Agee as Economos and Robert Patrick like Auggie Smith.