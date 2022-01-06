If Marvel Studios / SONY are looking for an actor to play the new Spider-Man, here is a spectacular option.

For now, the Spider-man of Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe is Tom holland and it’s doing a perfect job like Peter parker. But that does not mean that at some point he will be replaced as Spider-Man by another character like Miles Morales. So a new actor would be needed to replace him.

At the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the superstar Tom holland a picture was taken with Miles brown, the actor that we have seen in the series Black-ish and who has lent his voice to Goldilocks and Bear Y Arcane from Netflix. From that innocent snapshot, an internet artist wanted to make a Fan Art with the versions of Spider-Man from Peter parker Y Miles Morales. The result is spectacular.

Then we leave you the real photo and the Fan art from Rico Da Vinci:

What do you think? Would you like to see these two heroes in action in the same movie? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

Secret Wars could be the key.

It is already being speculated that there will be a new trilogy in Marvel studios with the Spider-man from Tom holland in his college days. You could also face Venom from Tom hardy plus there are rumors about a massive movie style Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) about Secret wars. Which will deal with a great battle between many heroes and villains, it could also be directed by the russo brothers, which have shown that they are capable of handling many characters at the same time. After that, the logical thing is that Peter parker had a natural relief and Miles Morales It should be the chosen one. So the actor Miles brown It is a good choice.

