Spider-Man: Blue, Spidey's most personal and heartbreaking story

Spider-Man: Blue is the new installment of The Definitive Collection of Marvel Graphic Novels, an unmissable work for any good fan of Marvel’s favorite wall-crawler

SMASH, Marvel Comics México and Salvat bring you The Definitive Collection of Marvel Graphic Novels, a series of stories that every good fan of La Casa de las Ideas should collect, and this time we bring you Spider-Man: Blue.

It is known to all Spidey readers that one of the most tragic episodes in Peter Parker’s life was the death of Gwen Stacy, his greatest love. This event will mark the wall-crawler forever, but beyond the tragic tale is a story of true love.

The story by Jeph Loeb deals with the time between Peter Parker discovering that Norman Osborn is Green and the tragic death of Gwen Stacy, in a story that integrates his series of colors.

“Colors can mean many things. In the case of Spidey, it is about blue as in sadness, or in love, or as in jazz music. But Spider-Man: Blue mostly plays against that, as that was how Peter dealt with the calamity that was his life at the time.”.

Sadness and melancholy tinged with blue

While it is true that Peter found happiness with Mary Jane Watson years later, losing Gwen represented an imbalance in every way, after living an almost ideal love with the girl of his dreams.

“Spider-Man: Blue is in many ways the most personal story. I’ve said it because it’s so much about how I view life. It’s a roller coaster, and no one knows it better than Spidey. It is pure joy against depression. The bad and the good are so close together that it almost becomes blurry”.

Jeph Loeb not only seeks to tell one of Peter Parker’s most personal stories as the friendly neighbor Spider-Man, he also makes it clear that Gwen became a watershed in his life, and leaves us pondering whether Peter Parker made the decision. correct

“We fell in love with Gwen like Peter did, and finally, we were divided between Gwen and MJ. Hopefully, ‘Spider-Man: Blue’ will leave our readers equally divided.”.

Don’t hesitate any longer and get Spider-Man: Blue, the thirty-third volume of The Definitive Collection of Marvel Graphic Novels.

Source: CBR

