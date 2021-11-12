To err is human and mistakes were not lacking in the filming of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, a tape that reveals its special video with the filming bloopers

Shang-Chi may be one of the most important martial artists in Marvel, but the errors in the filming of the 24th Marvel Studios movie were not lacking, some of these bloopers causing laughter among its protagonists.

Prior to its launch on setreaming services, Marvel studios shared the video of bloopers from Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings on social networks, where recording errors, behind-the-scenes details and laughter are the main ingredient

In an interview with the comicbook, Simu Liu, protagonist of Shang-Chi, pointed out that in the bloopers video who gets everyone’s ovations is the actress Awkwafina, who managed to make her colleagues and the production team laugh.

“Nora (Awkwafina) is so fast and so funny, and I think she’s easily responsible for 50 percent of that blooper video, at least the one I saw, and it was so good… I love seeing things behind the scenes, because really It takes me back to when we were filming, it felt like a simpler moment just going to work every day and making this movie. It was really, really one of the most incredible moments of my life.”.

Shang-Chi, now to digital platforms

The new Marvel Studios film will present the true version of one of the most fearsome villains of The House of Ideas, the Mandarin, but this nemesis does not come alone, since Fing-Fam-Foom will debut in the MCU, in addition to the possible return of The Abomination.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, from Marvel Studios, stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must face the past he believed he had left behind when he becomes involved in the web of the mysterious organization of the Ten Rings. .

The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend, Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

Under the direction of Destin Daniel Cretton, this new Marvel Studios adventure will hit digital platforms on November 12, 2021.

Shang-Chi arrives with his great power to SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico

The greatest warrior in the Marvel Universe returns to a world of death and destruction that he thought he had left behind!

Since the death of its leader, Zheng Zu, an ancient and evil secret society has remained in the shadows; However, a new successor has just been called upon to change the balance of power in the world: Shang-Chi, the son of Zheng Zu! During a hostile family reunion, Shang-Chi meets siblings she didn’t know she had, including the deadly Sister Hammer!

SMASH and Marvel Comics México bring you one of the most anticipated returns to La Casa de las Ideas with Shang-Chi: Brothers and Sisters. Gene Luen Yang brings us back to the great martial arts master of the entire Marvel Universe.

