Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Trailer!

While we are all anxiously awaiting the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in just a few days, Sony surprised us by revealing the first trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One), the sequel to the award-winning 2018 animated film.

While it was already known about the existence of this project starring Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen, it was not until today that the first look at this sequel was shared that will substantially expand the limits of the Spider-Man multiverse. Here we can see the start of a new adventure.

As the name implies, this will be the first part of a new story. So far only a second part has been confirmed, which will actually be the third Spider-Verse film. However, at the moment it is unknown when this production will hit theaters.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) will be available in theaters on October 7, 2022. Shameik Moore will return as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld will once again play Spider-Gwen, Issa Rae will appear as Spider-Woman, and Oscar Issac will play Miguel O’Hara, also known as Spider-Man 2099.

In related topics, these are all the clues that point to the Spider-Verse in No way home. Similarly, Kristen Dunst talks about how she would return as Mary Jane.

Via: Sony