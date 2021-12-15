Spider-Man 4: 10 possible Spidey movie companions

With Spider-Man 4 confirmed, we explore the possibilities of who could be Peter Parker’s next partner in the next wall-crawler movie produced between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.

The production of Spider-Man 4 has been confirmed, and with it it is possible that a character emanating from the ranks of Marvel Studios, or more, will share the scene with the wall-crawler as his companions.

Spidey has had partners like Iron Man, Nick Fury, Maria Hill, Doctor Strange and Happy Hogan in previous adventures, and in the next adventure co-produced between Sony and Marvel Studios, the wall-crawler will have another partner.

Discover our bets on the new, or the new companions of Peter Parker in Spider-Man 4, the next adventure that Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures will produce in partnership.

Captain Marvel

Carol Danvers and Peter Parker finally found themselves on the big screen in the plot of Avengers: Endgame, and both can make a good duo in favor of justice.

In the comics, encounters between Carol Danvers and Spider-Man have not been frequent, even both were on different sides in the Civil War II event, but that would not prevent Danvers and Parker from limiting possible rough edges to coincide in a new adventure

Loki

The God of Lies is close to reaching the second season of his series, which will impact the Multiverse, something that we will see in Spider-Man: No Way Home, so it is not ruled out to see the wall-crawler and Loki.

What we would not know is if Loki seeks to mend the disaster that Silvye caused by murdering He Who Remains, or Thor’s stepbrother manages to deceive Spider-Man and thus return to the path of evil.

Scarlet witch

Another of the important heroines of the MCU is Wanda Maximoff, who will occupy leading places in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to the magic of chaos and the possible threat that it represents to the Multiverse.

Wanda and Peter share childhoods marked by the absence of parents, which may mark a starting point for an important alliance, if Scarlet Witch makes a strong comeback after the sequel to Doctor Strange.

Guardians of the Galaxy

Spider-Man met the Guadians of the Galaxy in Avengers: Infinity War, so it would not be unreasonable to think that the whole crazy group, or some members like Peter Quill or Rocket join our friendly neighbor.

In animated series and some sagas in the comics we have already seen Spider-Man and the Guardians combat threats, so there are several reasons why the wall-crawler and Star-Lord’s team join forces as partners in Spider-Man 4.

Ant-man

Although their relationship started off on the wrong foot in the MCU, Spider-Man and Ant-Man share some characteristics such as bringing a touch of humor to situations that seem complicated.

Another point in favor of this union is science, since Peter Parker has a great intellectual capacity and a taste for scientific topics, something that can help Hank Pym

Hulk

Bruce Banner has finally managed to control the Hulk and the two can coexist. Now Banner begins to forge alliances and build trust with those who previously feared him, so an adventure with Spider-Man would be an unmissable feat.

In the comics, both the wall-crawler and the Emerald Giant have teamed up to end the plans of different villains such as Doctor Octopus, The Lider, and other nemesis that would link the paths of Hulk and Spidey.

Fantastic Four

In 2022 Marvel Studios will announce the cast that will integrate the return of the first family of Superheroes, in an adventure that will lead the same filmmaker in charge of the Spidey trilogy in the MCU, Jon Watts.

In the comics, the Fantastic Four were the first heroes that Spider-Man lived with in what represented the first crossover of Marvel’s modern era, so this encounter could be repeated, now on the big screen.Will they be Peter’s companions? in Spider-Man 4 ?.

Deadpool

Do you befriend Spider-Man and at the same time agree to a contract to ‘throw Peter Parker on the plate’? This certainly sounds like something Deadpool would do, and this would be possible in his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Mercenary Mouth and Spider-Man shared vignettes in a fairly successful series in the comics, so this union could reach the big screen, in what can become an instant success.

Venom

Two sides of the same coin, joined by a symbiote. The meeting between Spider-Man and Venom on the big screen is one of the events that millions of fans await, although great details of this duel are not known.

Maximun Carnage, Venomverse, Venomized, Lethal Protector are some of the encounters between the arachnid and Venom in the comics, which could be a source of inspiration for their clash on the big screen.

Blade

Another rookie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for phase four (or possibly five) will be Eric Darren Brooks, better known as Blade the Vampire Hunter, starring Mahershala Ali.

Blade and Spider-Man have joined forces to combat threats like Morbius in the comics and even the animated series, so the Vampire Slayer’s first great companion could be the friendly neighbor.

Source: Marvel Mexico

The Sinister Six threatens SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico

While still in high school, the surprising Spider-Man faced one of his most chilling challenges when six of his most energetic nemesis formed a crime team – the Sinister Six!

Years later, Doctor Octopus reunites the members again to carry out his most remarkable plan to date. Time has made them more deadly than ever, even as they have made Spidey’s life more complicated!

SMASH and Marvel Comics México bring you Spider-Man: Sinister Six, a volume with stories from authors of the stature of Stan Lee and David Micheline, which you cannot miss in your collection.

It is also being read

Deadpool and Spider-Man make fun of Batman and Superman!

Spider-Man will have a new love interest in the MCU

Kids get stung by a black widow for wanting to be Spider-Man

Controversy over the new Spider-Man

Benicio del Toro and Zoe Saldana inaugurate the new Disney attraction