Daily Bugle blames Spidey for Sandman and Electro's attacks

A clip from the Daily Bugle blames Wall-Crawler for Sandman’s and Electro’s attacks on New York in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will feature the return of JK Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson, the mustachioed reporter who is one of Nethead’s biggest opponents. As part of that return, it was recently announced that Daily Bugle was opening his account. TikTok by Betty Brandt (Angourie Rice), from which the hero was recently blamed for the Sandman and Electro attacks on New York City.

In one of the most recent posts on the news outlet’s TikTok account, his fellow Betty Brandt gives some alarming updates on the strange weather New York City suffers when Jameson stepping in to blame Spider-Man.

In the post we can read: “Lightning and sand storms in NYC? Find out who’s behind it all in our latest report! ” The video led by Betty can be seen below:

@thedailybugleofficial Lightning and sand storms in NYC? ⚡️🌪️ Find out who’s behind it all in our latest report! ♬ SpiderMan No Way Home in theaters December 17 – The Daily Bugle

The Daily Bugle blames Spider-Man for Sandman and Electro’s attacks

In the video, Betty Brandt reveals that New York City has had a climate far from the forecasts, and she says it like this:

“Okay TikTok, we have a great story developing in New York right now. We’ve been experiencing extremely off-season weather in the Big Apple lately, and we’ll have more of this. We’ve experienced some intense thunderstorms in New York previously, but some crazy lightning bolt was not in this week’s weather report. Last time I checked, the nearest desert wasn’t close enough to cause a sandstorm in the city center. Does this mean that the supervillains are back?

Here Brandt refers to Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman. However, he suffers an interruption from his boss.

“Uh, wait, I get news from the studio. Yes, no, yes sir, no problem. My name? I am Betty Brandt. Yes, you can call me the worst intern of all time. It’s cool”.

After the interruption, the reporter ends: “Breaking news straight from the main desk of The Daily Bugle. According to my boss, J. Jonah Jameson, these crazy weather phenomena are the work of the ‘Spider Menace’, who try to make it look like the supervillains are to blame. You heard it first on The Daily Bugle! ”

