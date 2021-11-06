The F1 has arrived at the CDMX and viewers travel from Germany and other parts of the world to be able to witness the sporting event.

Lhe Formula 1 is the most important automobile sporting event in the world, which allows viewers from all over the world to witness the best pilots on four wheels on machines capable of reaching more than 350 kilometers per hour in a straight line. Statista shows in his study on this world-class event the number of viewers of this sport during 2020 registered 433 million.

Among some of the reasons why this sport has achieved its good positioning (in addition to the roar of its engines and high speeds) is due to the fact that it is carried out in various circuits located in different countries of the world, managing to gain an audience of multiple countries, including: France, Azerbaijan, Austria, Monaco, Spain, Portugal, Mexico, San Marino, etc.

This event during 2020 was canceled due to the social decline caused by the pandemic, however, this year it is already visiting various countries around the world; this time he is in Mexico.

Formula 1 has officially started today in CDMX with the pilots doing their respective recognition laps, where we have witnessed different somewhat interesting events that this event has left us, such as the group of friends who spent 120 thousand pesos on exclusive F1 products, the price of a beer in these world-class events, and we have even learned a little about the logistics that goes into the transport of F1 teams, but an important factor in this event still needs to be emphasized, the participation of spectators from around the world. .

The Merca 2.0 team attended the F1 and he met different viewers who were not afraid travel to CDMX to witness the sporting event, among them is Valeria Rosas, fanatic and image consultant, who traveled from Germany To see Sergio “Checo” Pérez win, as well as his family, he mentions that:

“I am Mexican, of course I want the Checo to be on the podium this year and I am sure that he will. I live in Germany and I only came for him, and to see my parents in passing ”.

The same happens with Judith, Daniel, José Antonio and Martín, a group of friends since childhood who come from Zacatecas and have been planning to travel to this event since the previous year (which was canceled and they replaced this year), managing to accumulate their attendance for 5 times, the last that Formula 1 has been in CDMX, which come to support Checo Pérez to win, in addition to not being afraid to spend the necessary money to see him. According to Daniel’s words:

“There are many people who have a passion for ball, there are many people who have a passion for the pool and there are many people who have a passion for motor sport; I think everyone makes their own little exceptions for their tastes ”.

They will be present the three days of the event, and despite the fact that the souvenirs may be missing (since they have somewhat high costs), Judith mentions that they will return for future races:

“We follow them, as far as possible, where they go (to F1).” “The souvenirs are us“.

