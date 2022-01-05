A purchase in advance was of little value in the face of the logistical failure of Sam’s Club, after the famous chain of price clubs, was bad for a consumer, who regretted the fact by ruining the celebration of wise men.

Sam’s and many other retail brands have had a terrible delivery experience not only for online purchases, banks also seem to suffer from serious flaws in their delivery strategy, especially when they must take the bank cards of their cardholders to their homes.

The constant in these errors reveals the challenge that is experienced in retail, where all these types of incidents have become a bad practice.

Sam’s Club looks bad to the wise men: toy will not arrive before January 6

Sam’s Club never imagined that an advertising pattern on networks would exhibit the nightmare that a consumer lived after ordering in advance a toy to commemorate Three Kings Day, so now she runs out of gift before January 6 and without the opportunity to cancel it or make a refund.

Within the advertising that he activated on twitter, the famous chain recommends buying a battle set like the one a son asked for for Three Kings Day. The promotion includes the offer of home delivery or going to the store with the Club Pick Up mode.

It is useless to order online in advance, I just bought something for Three Kings Day and I can no longer cancel or return it, nor will it arrive before January 6. They are unpresentable. – conniebeatle (@Conniebeatle_) January 4, 2022

I just did it and they told me that there is nothing I can do. I cannot return, or cancel, nor will it arrive before January 6. I think that if they cannot sell online, they better not offer the service and they save the complaints. – conniebeatle (@Conniebeatle_) January 4, 2022

The bad shopping experience reported in networks is proof of the challenge represented by key consumption dates such as Kings Day, Christmas or New Years, where consumers have to face all kinds of challenges, such as bad customer service.

This terrible shopping experience that begins with a poor supply and logistics operation, which culminates in poor attention to the complaints that this generates, opens the door to understand why the electronic commerce system and the phases that this process follows, with stages aimed at making a functional trade.

