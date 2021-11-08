Spectacular offer on the new AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case, 60 euros discount.

Just a few weeks ago Apple updated the AirPods Pro with a new charging case compatible with MagSafe technology. This update replaced the previous generation AirPods Pro, keeping the same official price of 279 euros. But thanks to this offer, you can save you 60 euros on the new AirPods Pro.

Offer is available for a limited time on Amazon and lowers the price of the new Airpods Pro with MagSafe charging case to 219 euros. An incredible offer that puts the AirPods Pro almost at the same price as the AirPods 3, being clearly better.

Know more: Airpods Pro with MagSafe charging case

It is a very interesting offer on one of the best-selling Airpods models. Also, completely revamped very recently to become compatible with MagSafe charging.

Specifications AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro are Apple’s best 100% wireless headphones, designed for those who seek the best sound experience and excellent noise cancellation and advanced functions. These are its main specifications:

Active noise cancellation and transparency functions.

Control by squeezing the end of the device to change songs.

Automatic activation and connection.

Faster wireless connection with your devices thanks to Apple’s new H1 chip.

Simple setup for all your Apple devices.

Quick access to Siri just by saying “Hey Siri.”

Compatible with Spatial Audio.

They load quickly in the case.

The case can be charged using the Lightning connector or via MagSafe compatible wireless charging.

The charging case gives you several charges and more than 24 hours of use.

High quality sound and voice.

Easy change from one device to another.

For this price, the AirPods Pro are much more worth it than the Airpods 3. They cost practically the same, and with the AirPods Pro we have active noise cancellation and a significant sound improvement.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, iPadizate receives a commission.

Join our Telegram channel @iPadizate Join

Follow us on Facebook ipadizate.blog Follow, continue

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe