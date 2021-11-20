A little over a year ago the new top of the OnePlus range was launched, which until 2020 was common to arrive in the second half of the year under the name “T”, a phone that undoubtedly offers everything we can expect from a ship badge.

In this article Movilzona includes affiliate links for which a commission is received that does not affect the user at all. These purchase recommendations are independent, without an agreement with the brands.

Getting a high-end mobile at a good price is what most consumers are looking for on days like these. And of course this OnePlus 8T 5G is the best example that we are talking about something that is possible. Because we are not going to find it cheaper than now, with a very aggressive discount.

This terminal was released then for 599 euros, and now we can buy it for 399 euros thanks to a great 200 euro discount. It is the Lunar Silver color version, because the green one costs more than 500 euros. This has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

A true top-of-the-range mobile

We are certainly facing one of the best offers of these days and the possibility of buying a high-end mobile at a mid-range price. Starting with the screen of this OnePlus 8T, which has a 6.55 inch size, with technology Fluid AMOLED or a large 120Hz refresh rate compatible with HDR10 +. It is a powerful mobile, since it has the processor Snapdragon 865, which in addition to being fast provides 5G connectivity. The camera is also up to scratch with four sensors, a 48-megapixel main one, and is accompanied by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle, a 5-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel monochrome, ideal for taking better portraits and photos. nocturnal.

You can record video in 4K. The front camera for selfies is 16 megapixels. It features ultra-fast 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / 6 Wi-Fi, as well as Dual band GPS, much more accurate than only found in high-end phones. It also boasts a fingerprint reader under the screen, as well as NFC to make mobile payments in stores. It has a USB type C connector. And of course it also measures up to the battery, since it has a 4500mAh that can be charged very quickly thanks to the charging of 65W. With it, it is fully charged in just 39 minutes. Of course it has the OnePlus OxygenOS layer based on Android 11.