Since Sony announced that the side plates of Playstation 5 would be easily removable to access certain ports on the console, hardware modders saw the perfect opportunity to do business and offer to the community custom versions of said pieces.

This triggered problems between modders and Sony, because although the latter resorted to legal threats, the former took advantage of lagoons in order to create plates without the company having elements to claim.

But now OP Attack discovered that Sony recorded a design patent with which the possibility that they are on the way opens Playstation 5 on variant colors factory, or custom plates for each user to assemble.

The patent was granted on November 16, 2021, its validity will be for 15 years and covers the “Ornamental design for electronic device cover”.

Of the document issued –searchable on the website of the United States Patent and Trademark Office – various diagrams of the removable plates from the console.

Actually there is nothing that at this point we do not know, but it is important to note that with this patent Sony already has the property rights about him plate design and with this, the gap that hardware modders took advantage of to put their own color versions up for sale.

Beyond legal protection, this patent registration could mean that Sony is about to announce a new edition of PlayStation 5 in other colors.

Recall that, as regards the DualSense control, Sony released two other official colors, Cosmic Red and Midnight blackwhile the console is only available in white.

Could it be that Cosmic Red and Midnight Black versions of Playstation 5? More than a year after the launch of the console, it is a good time to offer other options to the public.