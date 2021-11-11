Sony A7 III, Nikon D750, Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G and more cameras, mobiles, optics and accessories on offer at Hunting Bargains

Again we are with our Hunting Bargains, the space where we tell you the best prices on digital cameras, lenses, tripods, backpacks, flashes, memory cards, hard drives and mobile phones. To achieve this, we search the most important e-commerce portals, look at their offers and compare prices in search of the cheapest

Offers in cameras

We started with a full-format mirrorless camera, one of the most economical of the brand, the Canon EOS RP, whose body is cheaper this week by 958.67 euros in MediaMarkt. And in El Corte Inglés it has dropped to 899 euros.





The Sony A7 III It continues at the same price as last week in a Fnac pack that includes the body, 28-60mm and 50mm f1.8 lenses plus an additional battery for 2,399.90 euros. In addition, the body is for 1,839 euros on Amazon





And we have the previous model, the Sony A7 II, for 922.03 euros on Amazon (cheaper than last week). Also in Fnac is the same pack from last week: the body of the A7 II, plus the 28 -70mm and 50mm lenses plus a battery, for 1,279.90 euros.





And the Sony A7C, a full frame With a more compact size, it continues for 1,800.99 euros on Amazon.





If we want a camera with APS-C sensor, the Nikon Z50 With the Nikkor Z 16-50 mm DX VR lens, a 64GB SD card and a tripod it continues for 859 euros at El Corte Inglés.





Cheaper than last week we have the Fujifilm X-T30 that with the XC15-45 / 3.5-5.6 lens in business color or silver / black is for 851.93 euros on Amazon.





And if an older model is enough for you, but with plenty of quality, look at the Sony A6000 which we already recommended last week. There is a pack that includes the 16-50mm and 55-210mm lenses per 649 euros both in El Corte Inglés and in Amazon (ten euros more expensive than last week but still interesting). And if you want it only with a lens (the 16-50 mm), a bag and a memory card, you have it for 495.04 euros at MediaMarkt.





And look at the Canon EOS M50 that drops the price compared to last week on Amazon. We can buy LA together with the 15-45 mm lens for 619.01 euros on Amazon.





Within the Micro 4/3 system we have the Panasonic Lumix G9, which continues for 1,069 euros on Amazon, its historical minimum price.





If we want to bet on Olympus, we again find the Olympus OM-D E ‑ M1X, which for 1,899 euros, in the official Olympus store.





If you are still in the resistance and are looking for a SLR camera, the last few weeks we have been recommending the Nikon D750 because it has a single price: 1,349 euros for a full-format, professional-body DSLR, at El Corte Inglés.









Another option within full-format SLR cameras is the Canon Eos 6D MarkII, which we can find for 1238.84 euros on Amazon. It’s a Canon full-frame entry-level reflex camera for a great price

If we just need something simpler, a good option is the Nikon D5600 with AF-P DX 18 – 55 mm VR lens for 699 euros at El Corte Inglés. On Amazon it is for 690 euros, but it is a European version (therefore without a Spanish guarantee).





Don’t stop looking at the Pentax K-70 which includes the 18-55mm f3.5-5.6 WR and 55-300mm f4-5.8 HD WR optics, a bag and a 32 Gbyte SD card, and it costs 899 euros at Pentaxeros.





From the same brand, more simple, we find the Pentax K-50 with 18-55mm f3.5-5.6 WR lens for 449 euros also in the Pentaxeros store.





If you want a compact at a good price because it is an exhibition product in the MediaMarkt outlet on eBay you have one Sony RX100 V for 584.35 euros.





The latest in sports cameras is the GoPro Hero 10 Black which on its official page has a launch offer: 429.98 euros for the base model with a one-year subscription to GoPro included, or 479.98 euros with the pack that includes a magnetic rotating clip, an extra battery, a shorty (grip / tripod), a 32 Gbyte SD card and a case.





And if you are nostalgic and want to relive the past times, you have a Fujifilm instax mini 70 in red reduced to 76.49 euros on Amazon.









Offers on camera phones

One of the best photographic mobiles is the Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G 8/256 GB which is only 4 euros more expensive than last week: 479 euros on Amazon.





If you want something simpler but within the range, you can look at the Xiaomi mi 11 Lite 5G NE 6GB 128GB for 299 euros.

If you want a mid-range phone with a good camera, check it out OPPO Find X3 Lite 8/128 GB which has a quadruple camera with a 64 MP main sensor and is cheaper than last week for 325 euros on Amazon.





Offers on objectives

If you want a good deal on lens for your mirrorless Sony, we have the Tamron 28-200mm F / 2.8-5.6 Di III RXD, which follows its minimum price in recent months: 712.64 euros on Amazon.





For cameras of the Micro Four Thirds system we find again the Panasonic 45mm f2.8 ASPH Leica DG Macro-Elmarit Lens Reduced to 566.10 euros on Amazon.





If you have a Canon SLR in your possession and want to buy a telephoto lens, look at the Tamron 70-210mm F / 4 Di VC USD for 397.90 euros on Amazon.





And take advantage if you have a Nikon APS-C SLR you can get an off-road lens for the same price as last week. Is he Nikon AF-S DX 18-200 VR II G ED which is for only 389 euros in Fnac; yes, from an external vendor in Hong Kong.





An interesting lens is the Sony SEL1635Z f4, a perfect wide-angle zoom for our Sony mirrorless cameras. We found it on Amazon for 1,100.99 euros.

Offers on accessories

The Lowepro Nova 160 AW II, a shoulder bag with a classic design that can hold a reflex or mirrorless camera kit with a lens and accessories, the price drops again: 32.97 euros at Amazon.





The Lowepro Photo Sport 200 AW II (in which a complete equipment fits, has an upper space for personal things and a compartment to attach a hydration bag), it continues at 88.09 euros (when its normal price exceeds one hundred), also on Amazon.





If you are looking for a small and reliable tripod again we recommend the Manfrotto Compact Advanced, with ball joint 3 Way and designed for cameras up to three kilos in weight, which continues at 67.39 euros, the lowest price in recent months, on Amazon.





Storage deals

A very interesting micro-format card is the Kingston Canvas Go Plus microSDXC A2, U3 and V30 128GB for only 14.05 euros on Amazon. It comes without an SD adapter, yes.





Very interesting the SanDisk Extreme PRO SDXC 64 GB in Amazon. A knockdown price for a card perfect for most photographic situations we come across. For 15.06 euros they bring it home to us.

More offers?

If you want to enjoy series and movies on the HBO Max platform. Remember that until the end of the month you have the HBO Max promotion in effect at half price forever, that is, 4.49 euros / month

If you join Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros a year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music and unlimited photo storage. In addition, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible for free for 30 days.

And remember that you can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers in hunting bargains on Xataka, Xataka Móvil, Xataka Android, Vida Extra, Espinof and Applesfera, as well as with our colleagues from Compradicción and also in this Flipboard magazine .

Also that when buying you have to be careful; That is why we strongly recommend that you read several articles on how to buy safely, purchases outside of Spain and how customs work and the issue of guarantees made by our colleagues from Compradicción.