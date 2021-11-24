After the presentation of the Sony A7 IV its predecessor, the Sony A7 III, has started a price drop that makes it an object of desire for many. And, despite having been on the market for more than three years, it is an excellent camera, especially if it can be obtained at a very good price as in this offer from Fnac for the Black friday.

It is a pack that includes the body of the Sony A7 III (whose recommended price is 2,300 euros), a standard Sony FE 28-60mm F4-5.6 mm lens (recommended price of 500 euros) and a fixed Sony FE 50mm F1 .8 (MSRP 330 euros) plus an additional NP-FZ100 Z series battery (MSRP 90 euros).





If we add the recommended prices the amount would amount to 3,220 euros but Fnac leaves it at 2,099.90 euros, that is to say more than a thousand euros of discount compared to the recommended price. Obviously, we all know that cameras can usually be obtained below the recommended price, so it is worth knowing that until yesterday the price of this pack was 2,399.99 euros (which was not bad at all) and now thanks to Black Friday it is 300 euros cheaper.

Sony Alpha 7 III Full Frame Evil Camera + SEL85F18 Telephoto Lens (E-Mount Prime telephoto with 9-blade F1.8 Aperture for Attractive blur)

If we wanted to assemble the pack on our own on a platform like Amazon (which usually has good prices if you know how to search), it would come out right now for about 2,400 euros with which we can get an idea that the savings are considerable to get a complete pack.

So this is an excellent opportunity to get a camera with which you can make the leap to the professional field because, as we commented in his analysis, “It may not be the perfect camera for action and sports, or for reportage, nature or studio, but it is more than capable in a vast majority of situations (including use as a camcorder). Because the Sony A7 III combines speed, performance, image quality and attractive price“… And now more thanks to Black Friday.