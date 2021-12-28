All fans of the beloved Sonic video game franchise were already aware that its developer, SEGA, had been working on a new open world Sonic video game for some time now, Sonic Frontiers was officially announced in early December. at The Game Awards 2021.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that, at that event, we were presented with an idea of ​​what the new open world concept of the video game can be, but it did not leave a specific launch date beyond the aforementioned 2022 framework. Now, A new leak shortens that departure date to next November 2022.

Best of all, PlayStation Game Size, a portal specialized in finding relevant information through the movements of the PlayStation Network database, suggests that the specific launch date of Sonic Frontiers would be next November 15, 2022. .

Previously, PlayStation Game Size has proven to be a reliable source for these types of previous leaks, but warns that it could simply be a simple marker, an estimated date on the calendar as a point of reference.

If we look at the calendar, November 15, 2022 falls on a Tuesday, a weekday that could well be valid for the launch of Sonic Frontiers. Although the most normal thing is that this type of more or less important launches come out on a Friday.

In any of the cases, if its launch is planned for November 2022, it has 11 months ahead in which SEGA can show more news both of its narrative proposal, as well as playable. At the moment, very little is known about Sonic Frontiers, other than that it will bet on the open world, as so many classic sagas have done in recent years.