Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode came out early – in beta – a few weeks ago, having even received its first official event from Fracture: Tenrai.

However, its campaign mode has maintained its initial release date until next week, set for December 8. Despite this, everything points to some users would have already gotten a copy of Halo Infinite, judging by the capture that we can see in this post by Reddit. It seems that some copies of the title in physical format would already be roaming the stores, as is increasingly common with the release of new games.

How does this affect us? For starters, ruling out that most people will be able to get an advance copy in their trusted store, mainly We recommend you walk with a thousand eyes before spoilers, which if this news is true will begin to emerge within not long. We remind you that there are word filters on the main social networks, such as Twitter, and that you can use them to silence Halo-related content during these days, and thus avoid unnecessary scares.

Be careful this week, since the one who warns is not a traitor and This is not the first time someone has spoiled themselves with important aspects of the plot of a title before it has even been released..

Halo Infinite will go on sale officially on December 8 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC.