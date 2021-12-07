The 2021 Game Awards are held this Thursday, and will be held on Announcement of at least four new games for Xbox Game Pass PC part of the event. The Xbox Game Pass for PC team has confirmed that these games will be announced during the event and all will arrive on launch day. This has been manifested through their usual jokes with Melissa McGamepass through Twitter, so the surprise is still intact.

During the Game Awards there are sure to be loads of ads, trailers and a few of those awards that give the show its name. There are always a lot of surprises, and it seems that Microsoft will play a leading role with the announcement of new games for Xbox Game Pass PC and maybe a few more things.

New games for Xbox Game Pass PC

Via the official Xbox Game Pass Twitter, it has been revealed via a “filtered” email that there will be 4 unannounced titles that will arrive on the service day of their launch. These games are part of a pretty impressive list of titles already announced that will come the future including games of the stature of Total War: Warhammer 3, Starfield, and many more. It should be noted that the description specifies that Xbox Game Pass is for PC.

All EA Play games on Xbox Game Pass

However, most listed titles are also on consoles, so it does not necessarily mean that they are exclusive to PCs. As you can imagine, many Xbox fans have tried to edit the tweet photo to see if it contains any hidden details, and indeed it did, a month-long Xbox Game Pass code. We will still have to wait until Thursday to find out what the new games are for Xbox Game Pass PC.