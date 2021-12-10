Some phones found to detect hidden cameras

The University of Singapore announced that it managed to develop an application with which it is possible to use the LiDAR sensor of the iPhone Pro to detect hidden cameras, thanks to the capabilities of this sensor, which go beyond improving photographs and applications for augmented reality.

These tests were also applied and worked with Android devices with ToF sensors.

In recent years, there have been reports of users on social networks where the use of hidden cameras in hotels or accommodation sites on Airbnb is alerted, so many users worry about their privacy when arriving at one of these places.

This is how the sensor of phones works to detect hidden cameras

The University of Singapore named their project LAPD, which is capable of detecting reflections in common objects where in theory a camera should not exist, such as a lamp, a painting or a bottle.

The application uses the information captured by the LiDAR (or ToF) sensor and relies on artificial intelligence to analyze different variables based on the reflections produced by the cameras.

According to the researchers, LAPD showed an efficiency of 88.9% in detecting hidden cameras.

As a context, the equipment created for the detection of these cameras normally has an effectiveness of 62.3%, although obviously they are much cheaper than a premium range smartphone, and they do not have a processor as powerful as the A Bionic or some Snapdragon of the series 8.

However, if you have an iPhone Pro you could take advantage of the LiDAR sensor the next time you stay somewhere. The only problem is that the researchers haven’t published the app on the App Store for someone else to take advantage of. Unfortunately they have not published the application for the Play Store with which LAPD can be used.