One of the most important days of the year has arrived, as far as offers are concerned, the Singles Day 2021. Today on the occasion of the celebration of this day, the vast majority of stores offer discounts on their products. Therefore, we have decided to collect the best offers you can take advantage of on Xiaomi products.

The best discounts on Xiaomi products during Singles Day

The 11.11, also known as Singles Day, kicks off the festival of deals before Christmas, as in just a few weeks comes Black Friday and then Cyber ​​Monday.

It is a day whose celebration has been carried out for years in Asia, but that in recent times different online stores have also joined. Now that you know everything about this day, let’s see what we can find.

Xiaomi Mi TV P1 32 inches for less than 200 euros





The Xiaomi Mi TV P1 32-inch is on sale for a limited time for less than 200 euros during Singles Day. This TV of moderate dimensions corresponds as one of the best you can buy in terms of quality and price.

It has Android TV to be able to enjoy series and movies and even send content through the integrated Chromecast to be able to send content in a very simple way.

Its usual price is 289 euros and now you can buy it for only 191 euros. To do this, you must add it to the cart and before paying, enter the code ESD1129.

This coupon will even allow you to get it for 170 euros, although the units are limited, so You must be quick before they get ahead of you. Shipping is free and from Spain.

Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G with 150 euros discount





The company also wants to celebrate Singles Day with some interesting offers such as, for example, that of this Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G.

It is a smartphone that has been out a few months ago and that it has very powerful hardware, with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor as the main protagonist.

The main chamber is 108 megapixels and will allow you to take pictures in a simple way and with good quality.

The usual price of the Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G is 649 euros, but if you hurry, it will be yours for 499.99 euros on the official page of Xiaomi Spain, although if you have Mi Points, you can get additional coupons.

POCO F3 for 279 euros





The POCO F3 is one of the flagship devices of the Xiaomi sub-brand. On the occasion of Singles Day you can get it very cheap.

It is a smartphone with a screen of 6.67 inches built in AMOLED technology and with a refresh rate at 120 Hz. The photographic section is made up of three sensors that offer you a lot of versatility. The processor that it incorporates is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870.

The battery is 4,520 mAh accompanied by a fast charging at 33 W.

Its usual price is 349.99 euros and now you can buy it for only 279.99 euros. Take advantage before they run out!

POCO X3 Pro with Mi Band 6 as a gift





ANDl POCO X3 Pro is another great option to consider. It is a smartphone with 6.67 inches with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Inside it houses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, a processor more than solvent to be able to execute the vast majority of tasks. It has a configuration of four cameras made up of different sensors.

The battery is 5,160 mAh with a fast charge at 33 W.

Its official price is 299.99 euros and now you can buy it for only 207 euros. To do this, you just have to add the discount coupon from the store. Remember that If you are one of the first 50 you can take a Xiaomi Mi Band 6 as a gift. Shipping is free and from Spain.

Xiaomi Mi Watch for less than 80 euros





The Xiaomi Mi Watch is Xiaomi’s most complete smartwatch. It has an AMOLED screen of 1.39 inch and it is waterproof, which makes it easy to play sports even when it rains without fear of damage.

It is able to monitor up to 117 different activities, has a heart rate sensor and blood oxygen level. Its battery lasts approximately 16 days.

It corresponds to a very customizable watch thanks to the fact that it has a very wide catalog of spheres.

The Mi Watch is priced at 109.99 euros, but on the occasion of Singles Day, the price drops to 78.84 euros. To do this, you must add the product to the cart and enter the code ESD119.

Remember that shipping is from Spain and the seller offers invoices with a 2-year guarantee.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 for 26.63 euros





The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 is at one of the lowest prices in its history. The best selling bracelet of Xiaomi has a 1.56-inch color AMOLED screen.

It is waterproof and capable of monitor up to 30 different activities. It also measures sleep and parameters such as heart rate and blood oxygen level.

Battery offers up to 14 days of use. It is very customizable thanks to the fact that you can put the sphere that you like the most at any time.

Its official price is 44.99 euros and today you can get it for only 26.63 euros. To do this, you must add it to the cart and enter the code ESD114. Shipping is from Spain and with a 2-year guarantee.

