It is probably the most common bug you can find in the application. Fixing it is really simple, since all you have to do is clean data and the cache.

Does not appear on the screen

These errors weigh down the functioning software, but luckily, like everything in life, it has solution . Although the list of problems is not exactly short, quite the opposite.

To do this you have to access the ‘Settings’ of the phone, look for the ‘Applications’ section, access ‘Manage applications’, slide until you find Android Auto and below you will come across the option Clean data.

The app closes

It is a real headache that the app stop continuously, but there is nothing to worry about. Again, remedying this problem is something quite trivial, since it is solved exactly as in the previous case.

Although to save yourself all that process, you can press and hold on the app, access ‘Application information’ and remove it From there.

Generally, this error is related to the fact that the user has not granted the permits necessary for the application to function properly.

To check the permissions, access the application settings from your smartphone and activate them all so that no kind of problem occurs.

Incompatible USB cable

Although it is currently difficult to find a similar case, there is a possibility that the USB cable you have is not compatible with your vehicle. If you have previously verified that there are none of the other errors seen here, the problem may be due to the cable.

One of the most common problems along with the first one is that the applications executable from Android Auto don’t work correctly.

The solution to this is to verify that you have the last version Android Auto and other software compatible with the Google app.

Can’t download it?

If Android Auto does not appear in the Play Store, you may not have the required version to run the application. In order to use it, your device must have Android 5.0 or higher, although the US company itself recommends using it from Android 6.0.

Faced with this situation, the only existing solution is to opt for a new mobile phone.