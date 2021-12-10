SoloEnTwitter: Danna Paola, BTS and Checo Pérez, this is how Mexico connected on Twitter during 2021

December is the month in which we prepare for the new year, but it is also the time to look back and recount what the year was; Twitter presents us how Mexico connected this 2021.

Emojis, entertainment, music and gamers are just a few categories that Twitter counted within the most mentioned.

We start with the funniest thing, the emojis, and it is that when we see which were the most used in Twitter we can see that the 2021 It was a year full of sensitivity and sadness, but also of a lot of love and of course the laughter cannot be absent.

So was the count in this 2021:

In terms of entertainment, the 2021 It was an atypical year, and Mexican Twitter users undoubtedly made it known through hashtags, these were the most mentioned awards:

Music not only belongs to our ears, but is also shared with 280 characters to the world, these were the most mentioned artists in Spanish:

Without a doubt, CNCO is still an artist very supported by its fandom, but if we talk about Girl power, Danna Paola maintains her place in one more category of the podium of Twitter this 2021.

There is no doubt that the 2021 It belonged to South Korea in many ways, and the K-Pop phenomenon is certainly here to stay. Twitter.

Gaming and entertainment

But not only do Mexican twitter users live on music, but also on entertainment, and they made it known that way during the 2021.

The gamer world has its own representatives, and these were the personalities that have most connected with their fans in Twitter this year.

The big screen was also among 280 characters; Spiderman: No Way Home is yet to be released, but it has undoubtedly dominated the conversation among tweeters this 2021.

Sports were also not out of the conversation in Twitter, and it was more than obvious that “Checo” Pérez and “Canelo” Álvarez would top the list.

If you want to know the complete lists that Twitter posted this 2021, you can click on this link and keep fueling the conversation.