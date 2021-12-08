This Tuesday, Google disclosed that it disrupted a massive network of computers infected by Glupteba malware. The company estimates that the malware has infected approximately one million Windows computers worldwide, which would make it one of the largest botnets known to date.

A botnet is a network of computers or devices connected to the internet, with the peculiarity that all of them are infected by malware, which is under the control of a single party.

In this case, Google tracked Glupteba to at least two people based outside of Russia, whom the company has sued, seeking to “set a precedent, create legal and liability risks for botnet operators, and help deter. future activity “.

Google claims that the network expanded rapidly, growing by roughly 1,000 devices per day. Malware that adds a computer to the Glupteba botnet is generally hidden on sketchy websites, which offer free software.

According to Google, Glupteba operators used the malware to steal personal data, mine cryptocurrencies, and funnel other internet traffic through the infected machines.

According The Washington Post, cybercriminals also used some of Google’s own services to distribute the malwareAs a result, the company suspended more than 1,000 accounts that had been used to spread Glupteba.

“We don’t just plug security holes, we work to eliminate entire classes of threats to consumers and businesses whose work depends on the internet,” Google said. “We have teams of analysts and security experts dedicated to identifying and stopping issues such as DDoS, phishing campaigns, zero-day vulnerabilities, and hacking against Google., our products and our users. “

Google has coordinated with internet infrastructure providers to disrupt the botnet, but cautions that it has only succeeded in stopping it temporarily so far. This is because Glupteba uses blockchain technology as a security mechanism against a complete shutdown, so by not receiving information from its owners, the software is programmed to automatically use data encoded in the Bitcoin blockchain for instructions on how to reconnect.

“Unfortunately, Glupteba’s use of blockchain technology as a resilience mechanism is notable here and is becoming more common practice among cybercrime organizations,” Google said. “The decentralized nature of the blockchain allows the botnet to recover more quickly from outages, making it much more difficult to close them.”. The company says it is working with its partners to make the internet more resistant to such attacks.