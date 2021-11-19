It has been hours that the third beta of iOS 15.2 can be downloaded and tested on compatible iPhones. A beta that together with the bug fixes and performance improvements provides a control to activate the macro mode in the photos and especially and in the highlighted plan, personal requests in Spanish for Siri on HomePods.

This means that if we have several HomePod or HomePod mini speakers at home, when we ask you a question, the system will differentiate between the person who formulates the query to offer the most appropriate answer. A function that we will now see how to activate.

Siri adapts to each member of the house

Personal requests already allow use in Spanish and thanks to them we can ask Siri and have the HomePod or HomePod mini respond depending on the person asking the question. If, for example, we ask for a reminder, Siri will distinguish to offer an answer adapted to the user who asks.

The function to use personal requests in Spanish comes with the third beta of iOS 15.2 and the requirement to use it is to have the iPhone nearby (it is enough in the same room) as a security measure. Some requests that together with the iPhone, too can be used on the iPad by following these steps:

We must access the app “Home” on our iPhone or iPad and hold down the HomePod icon. In the window that opens, click on the gear wheel in the lower right area to access the “Settings”.

Once inside the “Settings” we touch on “Personal requests” and we activate the requests. If we have different HomePods at home, we can establish personal requests individually for each HomePod or HomePod mini in our house.

In this way, the use of the HomePod (s) that we have at home acquires a more personal character to power take advantage of each member of the house the voice recognition that Siri to offer personalized responses.