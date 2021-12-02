As every year, Apple offers us a compilation of our 100 favorite songs. A list containing our top hits on Apple Music for the current year. A list that is also part of an annual compilation that allows us to consult the most listened to, by us, since 2015. Let’s see where to find it and how to share it with our friends and family.

A list in complete evolution until the end of the year

One of the advantages of Replay over other alternatives, such as Spotify Unwraped, is that it is available all year round. It is now, when the year is coming to an end, that the list contains our musical tastes of the past 365 days, but it is from early January we can enjoy a list which always contains our top 100 hits.

Finding this list is very easy. We can access it both from our iPhone or iPad and from our Mac or other devices where we can use the Music app. The steps to follow are those:

We open the app Music on our iPhone, iPad, Mac or compatible device. We enter the tab Listen. We scroll to the bottom of the screen. We played on Replay 2021.

Here we can see, updated every week, every Sunday to be exact, the list of our 100 biggest hits ordered by the number of reproductions of the different songs. If we wish, we can save this list in our library for faster access. We will do this by touching the button Add in the upper right with the confidence that until December 31 the list will continue to be updated weekly.





We can also share the list with whoever we want, even publish it on social networks to publicize our tastes and recommend new genres or themes. To do this, we will follow these steps:

We touch the button in the form of three dots at the top right of the list. We choose Share. We choose through which app or to whom we want to send the list or we touch on Copy or Copy link to send it through any app.

That easy. In addition to that of 2021, we will find the lists of previous years in the app, so we can go back to 2015 in terms of musical tastes. A curious exercise in retrospective, without a doubt, interesting.

Playlists are gaining more and more strength within music platforms for various reasons. The main one is the enormous amount of content that is offered in them. Given so much variety, the lists are configured as a key element when it comes to discovering new authors or being able to share our tastes with other people.

Apple Music has countless lists, many of them curated by the service’s human team, that invite us to discover new music. Thus, if we can ask Siri to play music for when we want to do sports or to read, we can also ask for our 100 favorite songs.