Apple has had to become a little more open and flexible on issues where it used to be too closed and not flexible at all; one of these issues is the repair of their products by the users themselves.

The company announces a self-service repair program, which will allow users to repair the brand’s products themselves, using official Apple parts and tools..

Initially, This option will be available in the United States in early 2022 and later that year, it will also reach other countries. The first devices that can be repaired by users will be the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13, and then the computers equipped with the Apple M1 chip.

The first phase of the self-service repair program will focus on the basic components, such as the battery, the camera and the screen, while other parts will be added later.

To do the repair yourself, Apple will ask customers to review a repair manual and then order the parts they need, through a special online store for the self-service repair program..

The company did not say how much the parts would cost, but did say that it will give bonuses to customers who return used parts for recycling.

On the other hand, when publicizing the program, Apple emphasized that it is intended for users with experience in the repair of electronic devices, so most consumers will have better results if they receive the service of professionals, either in Apple stores or with authorized providers.

The company did not disclose the reasons behind its decision to create this self-service repair program, but it is very likely related to government pressure.

In the United States, federal and local authorities have endorsed right-to-repair measures for users, which could force Apple and other companies to allow customer-made maintenance of devices, but with the endorsement of brands, so people don’t have to turn to unofficial parts.