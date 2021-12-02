The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform is Qualcomm’s new 5G platform, the new Snapdragon X65 5G RF-modem system with speeds up to 10Gbps. In addition, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 has Wi-Fi 6 and 6E. It features improvements in manufacturing processes, more performance in processing and graphics, and better multimedia and photographic reproduction.

QUALCOMM SNPADRAGON 8 GEN 1 SPECS LITHOGRAPHY 4 nm CPU 1x Cortex-X2@3.0GHz

3x Cortex-A710@2.5GHz

4x Cortex-A510@1.80GHz GPU Adreno Next-Gen

OpenCL 2.0 FP

OpenGL ES 3.2

Vulkan 1.1 DISPLAY 4K @ 60 Hz

QHD + @ 144 Hz

HDR10 + / HDR10

10 bit AI Hexagon Vector

Hexagon Scalar

Hexagon Tensor MODEM Snapdragon X65 5G

Up to 10Gbps download CAMERA Snapdragon sight

Triple 18-bit ISP

Up to 200 megapixels without algorithms

8K @ 30 FPS HDR video

4K @ 120FPS

720p video at 960fps

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HDR10 + CONNECTIVITY WiFi 6E up to 3.6Gbps MIMO 2 × 2

USB 3.1

GPS Dual L1 / L5, Beidou, Galileo, GLONASS, NavIC, QZSS

Bluetooth 5.2 – Snapdragon Sound

The Snapdragon 8 gen 1 is made in 4 nm processes, being the first together with the Mediatek Dimensity 9000 and has a CPU with 1x cores Cortex-X2@ 3.0GHz, 3x Cortex-A710@2.5GHz, and 4x Cortex-A510@1.80GHz.

In addition, Snapdragon Elite Gaming offers the full set of desktop-level features, including volumetric rendering for hyper-realistic images. The Qualcomm Adreno GPU redesigned is a 25% more efficient and offers graphics processing a 30% faster. In addition, it is the first Snapdragon platform to feature Unreal Engine 5.

As for cameras, it is presented Snapdragon sight, which is the new collection of functions and technologies, including the first 18-bit ISP. It is possible to record in more than one billion tones with the videos in 8K in HDR up to 30 fps and in 4k up to 120 fps. It also allows to remove photographs up to 200 megapixels.

The AI engine Qualcomm 7th generation enables AI use cases across the board, running up to 4 times faster than the predecessor. Additionally, the Qualcomm Hexagon processor includes a fused accelerator architecture that includes 2x faster tensor accelerator and 2x larger shared memory.

For its part, the Snapdragon X65 fourth generation is the first solution of world’s 10 Gigabit 5G RF-modem. It is also the first 3GPP Release 16 5G solution to provide higher speeds and support more networks, frequencies and bandwidths globally.

The system Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 enable Wi-Fi 6 and 6E with speeds of up to 3.6 Gbps. It also supports technology Snapdragon sound for 16-bit 44.1 kHz CD lossless wireless music streaming, as well as LE Audio implementations, a first for Snapdragon.

The first team that could mount this chip would be the new motorola edge 30 ultra on December 9, although the Xiaomi 12 would also be close to mounting it.

Qualcomm undoubtedly continues the path as one of the leaders in the chip industry, but the recent launch of Mediatek with its Dimensity 9000 and the next chip from Samsung in collaboration with AMD, could give it a tough battle.

