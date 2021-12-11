Bokeh Game Studio presented at the Game Awards the first trailer for Slitterheaden, a horror game from Keiichiro Toyama.

Within the framework of the Game Awards 2021, the team of Bokeh Game Studio He presented a trailer for his mysterious horror project and gave it an official name: Slitterhead.

Keiichiro Toyama, one of the minds behind Silent hillDirects the development, Akira Yamaoka, Composer Silent hill, will create original music for the video game. The first glimpse we receive at the awards event makes one thing clear: the terror of Toyama It is back, but it is not identical to what we remember from the Konami franchise, but leans more towards the visceral, gory and explicit, with monsters full of protruding limbs, insects and a strange setting decorated with neon lights.

Slitterhead details: psychological terror from the creator of Silent Hill

Another recognized person who works in Slitterhead is Kazunobu Sato (Siren). Previously, he spoke about the difficulties of tackling such an ambitious project from the site of an independent study amid the coronavirus pandemic. According Toyama, the idea of ​​the video game is that it be “terrible” in the sense that it “messes up the player’s mind” with decisions that will lead to sacrifices and impacts on the environment that are too great.

Toyama is one of the most influential people in the Survival Horror video game, so expectations around Slitterhead they are not low. In his presentation, he said that “The vision I have of terror is the daily life that shakes you. You have these normal people driven into irrational situations. They are on edge emotionally, as they face action or drama. “

“More than showing terrifying things, it should question our position, the fact that we live peacefully” He said about the ideas that he would like to put into his next project that, at the moment, does not have a launch window. It will be a title of “Action and adventure that fans of my previous work would like”.

