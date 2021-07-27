After relative control, Mexico is once again in the midst of a Covid-19 rally. The situation has caused that at the moment there is a hospital occupancy of 61 percent but with a constant increase. Now the biggest fear is reaching the levels registered at the beginning of the year where there were hospitals that were exceeded. While the other fundamental aspect is to accelerate the rate of application of vaccines against Covid-19.

According to the Ministry of Health (SSa), 47 percent of the adult population has already received at least one dose of the biological, that is, 42 million 429 thousand 051 people. Of that figure, there are 24 million 048 thousand 259 that have the complete scheme.

For its part, government estimates state that by October all the country’s adults will have at least one dose of immunization. There is still a long way to go but it is hoped to be able to achieve it.

Now, it is necessary to remember that until now there are seven biological options approved by the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) for emergency use in Mexico. The list is made up of AstraZeneca, Cansino, Pfizer, Sinovac, Sputnik V, Covaxin, and Johnson & Johnson.

New options that are about to be approved

Despite the above, one of the objectives is to accelerate the rate of vaccination. Therefore, today Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard pointed out that there are two vaccine options that are very close to being approved in the country. These are those developed by Sinopharm and Moderna. He added that a final resolution will be offered shortly, but he hopes that both will be endorsed.

While on the other hand, they are also working on another alternative to increase the portfolio of immunization options in Mexico. That is why he said that Cofepris is also under review of four other vaccines so that our country is part of its phase 3 clinical trials. These are those developed by Walvax, Imbcams, Inovio and Sanofi.

Based on all the aforementioned, Ebrard affirmed that Mexico is one of the countries with the most vaccines against Covid-19 approved. In this way, it is hoped to be able to provide the necessary protection to the entire population in the shortest possible time.

On the other hand, he was optimistic that the current rebound is less than the previous two. Although deaths have remained relatively low, the problem lies in infections. They have increased to the levels of January and especially the youngest are affected because they have yet to be inoculated and some people do not maintain basic hygiene measures.