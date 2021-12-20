Signs You Have Omicron: The Omicron Variant Of COVID it has caused alarming shock waves in all countries of the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 77 countries have reported cases of Omicron. Experts believe that Omicron may be in most countries, even if it has not yet been identified.

Amid growing concerns, doctors and experts have also listed a number of symptoms associated with the new variant, for people to not only self-examine themselves, but also take preventative measures to slow the spread.

Ómicron is less likely to cause classic COVID symptoms

It has come to light that the new variant of the Omicron coronavirus is less likely to cause the classic symptoms of COVID-19.

Previously, Dr. Angelique Coetzee, president of the South African Medical Association, said that patients diagnosed with Omicron had shown no signs of loss of smell or taste. Also, among patients infected with Omicron, there have been no cases of nasal congestion, nasal congestion, or very high fever.

Professor Tim Spector, director of the UK study application ZOE Covid, also highlighted that symptoms such as fever, cough and loss of smell are now in the ‘minority of symptoms’. “Most people don’t have the classic symptoms,” he said.

Omicron symptoms may resemble a common cold

The Omicron variant has been associated with mild infections, leading to a number of symptoms similar to the common cold.

Having headaches, sore throat, runny nose, feeling tired, and frequent sneezing can feel like a regular cold or flu. However, Professor Spector urges all people with these symptoms to get tested immediately.

What to do next

The best way to determine if you have a common cold, flu, or COVID-19 is by using an RT-PCR test.

Professor Spector recommends that anyone who has developed cold symptoms get tested for COVID-19, in order to slow the spread of the virus. It is also wise to stay home until you know what you are suffering from and unless you know what you are suffering from. Self-quarantine is the next preventative step in protecting the people around you.

Mild infections are on the rise, but serious illnesses are also a possibility.

Just because the Omicron variant is said to be “soft” doesn’t mean we’re letting our guard down.

The latest WHO report suggests that the new variant of COVID is spreading at an unprecedented rate. According to WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, “the reality is that Omicron is likely to be found in most countries, even if it has not yet been detected.”

“Ómicron is spreading at a rate that we have not seen with any previous variant,” he added.

Although most cases of Ómicron have been mild so far, the UK reported its first death from Ómicron on Monday, which is why the new variant should not be undermined in any way.

Related Notes:

Generic drugs most sold this 2021 in Mexico

What is the most common symptom of omicron?

3 Healthcare Marketing Trends for 2022