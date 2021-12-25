Why Does Anxiety Cause Extreme Tiredness?

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you consider that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 4 minutes

Anxiety causes extreme tiredness because the body is constantly on alert. Can you do something to avoid being exhausted?

The biggest problem with anxiety occurs when it is disproportionate to the real situation and generates extreme fatigue that is difficult for us to handle. The body becomes unnecessarily overactive. Cortisol and adrenaline circulate through our body, giving him the sign of danger that you have to be very attentive to what’s coming.

This, in a sustained way over time, severely affects the different areas of a person’s life. Let’s see what this extreme fatigue associated with anxiety is all about and what can be done to improve the quality of life.

Why does anxiety produce extreme tiredness?

When anxiety and the disorders derived from it become chronic, cause exhaustion and fatigue because the person is in a situation of permanent alert. Some of the most common symptoms in which we observe this fatigue may be the following:

Muscle tension and discomfort: The situation of feeling that you are contracted may be familiar to you. It even manifests itself in cases of bruxism during sleep.

Insomnia and other sleep disorders: It seems paradoxical to be so tired and unable to sleep, but the truth is that anxiety activates a loop of ruminant thoughts, triggering worry and anguish.

Stomach problems: Although these symptoms are not related to exhaustion, they are related to the effects of anxiety. Of course, if for this reason we do not eat enough, the body does not have the necessary energy.

Panic attacks: they appear from one moment to another, suddenly. A very powerful sensation of shortness of breath appears, of anguish, even with the idea that we are about to die.

Panic attack is the extreme form of anxiety. Its presence denotes an unhealthy state of alertness.

How to control anxiety to avoid extreme tiredness?

The consequences of anxiety, in addition to extreme fatigue, are summarized in discomfort, anguish and even impairment of interpersonal relationships and performance in the workplace. Hence, it is so important to intervene. Some of the tips for dealing with anxiety are as follows.

Breathe and do some relaxation exercise

As we pointed out, the downside with anxiety is that it feeds off, so that the thoughts that begin as little onesThey end up in real trouble. To regain some tranquility, you need to breathe deeply (diaphragmatic breathing is one of the most recommended).

This way we can distract ourselves from anxious thoughts and lower our heart rate and alertness. Relaxation exercises help us return to here and now to stop thinking about the future. On many occasions, as a guide, people with anxiety store some guided meditation on their mobiles.

Do some sport

Physical exercise is also a way to help control anxiety that leads to extreme tiredness. Despite the fatigue, It is essential to propose to go outside and exercise.

Start psychological therapy

For example, through cognitive therapy it is sought to teach resources to question and doubt the anxious thoughts that arise. In this way, it is intended to interrupt the ruminant thinking, which leaves us locked in a dead end.

One of the most recommended strategies has to do with mindfulness-based cognitive therapy. It also works on the social skills training, which allow emotional regulation and better coping with anxiety.

Learn to rank concerns

A good exercise is to write down your concerns on a list. and try to rate them regarding their severity or importance. Then, go a step further and ask yourself how much we can intervene in certain situations. It is important to know that, many times, anxiety is more related to the interpretation of the fact than to the fact itself.

Making a calm list to identify concerns can be helpful. There we can determine if this or that problem is really worth it.

Healthy habits improve fatigue caused by anxiety

In addition to the recommended suggestions, it is very important to encourage self-care to prevent anxiety from causing extreme tiredness. This is achieved with certain healthy guidelines, such as a balanced diet, avoid caffeine and other stimulants, seek recreational and leisure activities. It is also recommended to stay away from the screens, not spending so much time connected to social networks.

In conclusion, there is a connection between anxiety and extreme tiredness. Anxiety is exhausting from both a physical and psychological level.

Insistent and threatening thoughts tire us. Activating yourself to give a good job interview can be positive, but blocking yourself out of anxiety for the same situation is counterproductive.

