Should I have a food sensitivity test?

Food intolerances are different immune system reactions to allergies. We tell you what the food sensitivity test is for and how it helps in the diagnosis of this problem.

There are people sensitized to some of the most common foods that we eat in our traditional diet. This sensitization can trigger a series of symptoms that alter the quality of life. For them, the food sensitivity test is an indispensable health tool.

Immune reactions occur in these patients that lead to increased immunoglobulin levels. These molecules are part of the defense system and act as antibodies to foreign agents. Let’s get to know a little more.

What is a food intolerance and what is the use of identifying it?

Food intolerance is the adverse reaction that occurs in the body when a certain food, additive or preservative is ingested. This substance triggers the formation of antibodies in the immune system.

Diagnosis is not usually straightforwardSince food intolerance affects each person differently and the symptoms do not have to be similar between patients.

Although they may seem like it, food intolerance and food allergy share the last name, But they are not the same. The origin of both is different: intolerance is related to IgG and allergies to IgE.

But the other big difference is the symptoms. Intolerance has more nonspecific symptoms, slow and progressive onset. While the allergies they trigger faster reactions that may require emergency medical assistance.

Food intolerance also includes problems when it comes to properly digesting a food.

What does the food sensitivity test measure?

In allergic processes, the immunoglobulins that are elevated are usually IgE. Although there are studies that relate to IgG in cases of food hypersensitivity, postulating that this situation is framed in the so-called Ag / IgG immune complex mediated hypersensitivity reactions.

The repeated and sustained intake of these foods to which you are sensitive, causes a constant presence of antibodies in the bloodstream, which can cause the symptoms to become chronic. There are some basic pathologies that seem to increase the predisposition to live with these food hypersensitivities:

The food sensitivity test would be the laboratory test in which the presence of elevated levels of specific IgG antibodies is demonstrated in front of an extensive list of foods. Depending on the grade, there are tests that analyze up to more than 200 food products or ingredients.

Carrying out the food sensitivity test in cases where an intolerance or allergy is suspected can be very useful. If the presence of antibodies is confirmed, removing these foods from the diet would stop the hypersensitivity reactions.

Food allergies can alter the quality of life, since they force to change the diet drastically.

How is the food sensitivity test done?

The person who is going to take the test must be calm, because it only consists of a blood draw, like the one done in routine tests. With laboratory techniques, the presence or absence of IgG antibodies against each of the foods analyzed is determined from the extracted blood, using an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay known as ELISA.

The results are analyzed in duplicate. The report is usually available in 14 days.

What specialist can request and do a food sensitivity test?

The most indicated specialists to request this test would be nutritionists, gastroenterologists, allergists, and endocrinologists. Although others, such as your family doctor or internist, might also recommend it.

Due to the nonspecific symptomatology, even a neurologist might consider ordering this test if they believe that the origin of a symptom may be related to an intolerance.

What are the most requested food sensitivity tests?

The food sensitivity test is the laboratory test that assesses the non-allergic response that the immune system produces against certain foods. At present, there are different types on the market, which share the same technique

from laboratory.

They differ in the number of foods they analyze. There are for 88 products, for 123, 150 and up to 200. Depending on the number

analyzed, the prices range between € 140 and € 225.

In addition to these sensitivity tests, there are other analyzes that study intolerances for some specific nutrients, such as lactose, fructose and gluten.

What is the hydrogen breath test?

The hydrogen test is a non-invasive test that allows, from the exhaled air, to diagnose intolerance to different types of sugars. Its practical use is to study whether there is intolerance to lactose, fructose-sorbitol or sucrose.

In addition, it is used to carry out a study of intestinal malabsorption, through the determination of D-xylose or the detection of a bacterial overgrowth in the intestine.

In the digestive system there are bacteria that are responsible for breaking down the sugars we eat. In this decomposition hydrogen is released.

The hydrogen created passes into the blood and from there to the lungs, so ends up expelled when we breathe. Therefore, this test measures the amount of gas that is released after the administration of the sugar in question that we want to analyze.

The person blows into a tube connected to an electronic device that analyzes the hydrogen in the breath. A first measurement is made on an empty stomach and then the type of sugar to be analyzed (in liquid form) is given. Successive measurements are made every 15-30 minutes for 1-2 hours.

The day before performing this test, it is advisable not to eat fruit. On the day of the test, you must be fasting. Also, you can not smoke 3 hours before. Another issue to take into consideration is that antibiotics should not have been ingested in the previous week.

Bacteria in the gut ferment substances and release gases. Those gases can be measured to determine food intolerances.

How is a lactose intolerance confirmed?

If lactose intolerance is suspected, the ideal would be to reduce the amount of dairy products we eat and see how the body responds. It is even considered diagnostic, when after 3-4 weeks with a dairy-free diet, the symptoms disappear. It is confirmed if they reappear after consuming this type of food again.

But in addition, we have 2 tests:

Hydrogen breath study: A basal measurement of hydrogen is made on expiration and then periodically after drinking a liquid with high levels of lactose.

A basal measurement of hydrogen is made on expiration and then periodically after drinking a liquid with high levels of lactose. Lactose tolerance test: a blood sample is drawn 2 hours after drinking a liquid with high levels of lactose. If your blood sugar does not rise, it means your body is not digesting or absorbing sugar properly.

When should I have a food sensitivity test?

The need or not of a food sensitivity test will be determined by the health professional. It is important to consult with a specialist if we have unexpected, rare or unwanted reactions after consuming certain products.

The current availability of various options to take the test has improved accessibility to them. Therefore, it is no longer rare or difficult to achieve.

