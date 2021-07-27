Although time passes, control of the pandemic has not yet been possible in various countries such as Mexico. The clearest sample can be seen in the daily infections of Covid-19 that keep increasing. While the outlook for the following months shows that it will be constant. Although deaths have decreased since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, infections will continue.

This is a risk for both patients and health care workers. It has even been pointed out that there is a risk of suffering a new hospital saturation such as that experienced in January during the peak of the second wave of cases.

Care in and out of hospitals

In this way, the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) developed a guide for changing clothes for suspected or confirmed Covid-19 patients. Although it is intended for those who are hospitalized, it can be used in other settings. The objective is to ensure proper hygiene but also to protect the nursing staff and thus avoid outbreaks.

First time

Loosen the bedding, with extreme care WITHOUT shaking it and start at the headboard.

Remove the pillow. Remove the cover and place it in the Hazardous Biological-Infectious Waste (RPBI) bag.

Leave the patient covered with the top sheet.

Mobilize the patient to the opposite side of the bed.

Accordion fold the clinic sheet and bottom sheet towards the middle of the bed.

Place the bottom sheet following the same rules.

Change the patient’s nightgown (if required) halfway through.

Place the top sheet and leave the dirty one on the distal side to which you are working.

Move the patient to the clean side of the bed and finish putting on the nightgown.

Move to the other side of the bed.

Remove soiled clothing by folding it in an envelope and placing it in a plastic bag labeled with contaminated clothing.

Subtly stretch the bedding (bottom sheet and clinic sheet) and make a portfolio.

Second time

Stretch the top sheet.

Make two folds corresponding to the top sheet.

Move to the other side of the bed.

Third time