This is a risk for both patients and health care workers. It has even been pointed out that there is a risk of suffering a new hospital saturation such as that experienced in January during the peak of the second wave of cases.
Care in and out of hospitals
In this way, the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) developed a guide for changing clothes for suspected or confirmed Covid-19 patients. Although it is intended for those who are hospitalized, it can be used in other settings. The objective is to ensure proper hygiene but also to protect the nursing staff and thus avoid outbreaks.
# Nursing ProfessionalIMSS, we share the steps for changing bedding, confirmed or suspected patients of # COVID19. pic.twitter.com/hrgGDhkDQa
– Saber_IMSS (@Saber_IMSS) July 23, 2021
First time
- Loosen the bedding, with extreme care WITHOUT shaking it and start at the headboard.
- Remove the pillow. Remove the cover and place it in the Hazardous Biological-Infectious Waste (RPBI) bag.
- Leave the patient covered with the top sheet.
- Mobilize the patient to the opposite side of the bed.
- Accordion fold the clinic sheet and bottom sheet towards the middle of the bed.
- Place the bottom sheet following the same rules.
- Change the patient’s nightgown (if required) halfway through.
- Place the top sheet and leave the dirty one on the distal side to which you are working.
- Move the patient to the clean side of the bed and finish putting on the nightgown.
- Move to the other side of the bed.
- Remove soiled clothing by folding it in an envelope and placing it in a plastic bag labeled with contaminated clothing.
- Subtly stretch the bedding (bottom sheet and clinic sheet) and make a portfolio.
Second time
- Stretch the top sheet.
- Make two folds corresponding to the top sheet.
- Move to the other side of the bed.
Third time
- Put the cover on the pillow and place it on the patient at shoulder level.
- Make the patient comfortable.
- Pick up the equipment.
- Deposit all the dirty clothes in the RPBI bag, prepare a label with the legend “Covid-19 contaminated clothes”, write down the following information: date, service, quantity and type of clothes, name of the nurse responsible for the process and adhere to the plastic bag containing the contaminated devices.
- Change gloves and discard in RPBI container.
- Perform hand hygiene.