Shot on iPhone teaches us to record in the most creative way with everyday objects

Apple has released one more video in the “Everyday Experiments” series. In this video the experts in special effects that we already know from previous installments they teach us to record chase scenes, to create fantasy worlds and to recreate a monster movie with an iPhone 13 and everyday objects.

Practical advice to achieve interesting results

In addition to highlighting the recording capabilities offered by the iPhone 13, Apple manages, through these videos, to give us ideas that we can put into practice with truly impressive results. In this video we focus on chase scenes with drone cars, in using the Cinematic Mode to create a landscape made of candies and in using our pets to recreate a monster movie.

As we can see in the video above, the versatility of the iPhone 13 camera allows for really interesting effects. Thanks to optical stabilization we can move the camera following the cars we are controlling or even stick this camera on one of them.





As for the Cinematic Mode, although not essential, it allows us to capture small objects as if we were photographing a large landscape. One tip mentioned in the video is place something very close to the lens, which gives extra depth to the shot.

After reconstructing an urban landscape using empty boxes and using lights to illuminate the inside of the windows, always keeping the camera at ground level, and preferably using slow motion, we can record our mascot terrorizing the city.

It is clear that, as a recording tool, iPhones are tremendously versatile. The quality of the images and the stabilization combined with its small size allows to achieve points of view that would be much more complex to achieve using standard cameras. We just need to know what we want to record.