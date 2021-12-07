Instagram will integrate news very soon so that teenagers are safer.

Instagram just introduced new safety measures for teens. Starting next year, parents and guardians will be able to see how much time teens spend on Instagram and set usage time limits. In addition to these measures, Instagram has announced news to make the app safer for its users, especially teenagers.

Instagram has like minimum age of use 13 years, so there is a vast majority of its users who are teenagers. These measures are intended to protect them on the social network through some restrictions, as well as give parents more power over what their children do on the social network.

The security news of Instagram

Adam mosseri, Head of Instagram, is the one who has been in charge of tell all the news in terms of security that Instagram will begin to launch over the next year.

“At Instagram, we’ve been working for a long time to keep young people safe on the app; As part of that work, today we are announcing some new tools and features to keep young people even safer on Instagram.“.

As for the measures that Instagram will begin to apply, these are the most important:

A stricter focus on what they recommend to teens within the app.

to teens within the app. Avoid what other users tag or mention teens they don’t follow them.

they don’t follow them. Pushing teens towards different topics if they have been dwelling on a topic for a long time.

if they have been dwelling on a topic for a long time. “Take a Break” function in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia.

Tools for parents and guardians to help them see how much time their teens are spending on Instagram and set time limits.

and set time limits. A new educational center for parents and guardians with tips and experts to discuss social media use with teens.

with tips and experts to discuss social media use with teens. Option of mass delete content They have posted as photos and videos, as well as their likes and comments.

What is the best iPhone for a child or a teenager?

These are some of the most important changes coming to Instagram for 2022. The app wants control addition and it will give more power to parents to control it, although if you do not want to wait that long you can always limit it with the parental controls on the iPhone.

Related topics: Instagram

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe