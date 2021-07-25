After speculation about this, the Shadow of the Tomb Raider Free Upgrade for Xbox Series X | S. Eidos Montreal and Square Enix have released a major new update for Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the latest installment in the long-running action-adventure franchise. Specifically, this update improves the quality of the game in the new generation allowing the game to work like never before.

From now on, with the free Shadow of the Tomb Raider upgrade for Xbox Series X | S, the game will run at 60 frames per second at 4K resolution on Xbox Series X. This update is now available for download for those who own the game, and, as we have highlighted, it will be at no additional cost.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Free Upgrade for Xbox Series X | S

Shadow of the Tomb Raider had been updated as part of the Xbox FPS Improvement Initiative, which made it perform much better on Xbox. But after the free Shadow of the Tomb Raider upgrade for Xbox Series X | S it can be said that the game is officially optimized for next-gen Xbox hardware, offering an even better experience for gamers and fans.

The most impressive thing about the new update is that it will allow the game to run at 4K resolution without sacrificing frame rate below 60fps. So if you are lucky enough to have this game, you should not miss the opportunity to play it with the improvements.