Dresses are the kings of special events, but a couple of seasons ago they had a tough competitor: two-piece suits consisting of a jacket and trousers. This sophisticated and elegant option it is ideal for weddings throughout the year and is a very comfortable alternative.

In addition, being fashionable there are countless brands that are committed to launching designs that adapt to different styles with which to be the center of all eyes (with the bride’s permission). If you want to join this trend, but you have some doubts about how to do it successfully, you can take these simple tips into account.

The shirt or blouse, of the same color range

When we have a suit that moves away from the basic colors, opting for a white blouse or shirt is usually the easiest option, but there is life beyond. An evoked alternative to success is choose a garment that is part of the same color family, but is in a darker or lighter tone. For example: you can wear a bottle green suit and a sage green shirt.

Striking suit, minimalist accessories

We continue talking about how to combine a suit where color or pattern is the main protagonist. In these cases, we recommend opting for simple and character accessories minimal. Black, navy blue or colors nude they are great allies to accompany without “disturbing”. In addition, they are complements that we can take advantage of at any other time.

Two colors: mix without risk

“Less is more” dictates one of the most popular phrases in the world of fashion. If we want to build a look with a two-piece suit and that the bet is not totally monochromatic, we can choose to join two complementary tones or two tones that play the contrast. White and beige or black and turquoise are two winning combinations.

Accessories, metallic

Those of us who prefer accessories to be the center of the guest style, we can bet on metallic designs, whether in silver, gold or copper tones. These accessories accept endless combinations and are a classic of formal events. Of course, we advise that all the accessories of the outfit bet on the same metallic effect.

In the cold, add a warm garment or accessory

Weddings in the autumn-winter season usually ask for a garment or accessory that keeps us from the cold. In this case, we love the way a belted fitted fur vest looks. Brings an extra touch to look and it is a great companion to take pictures of ourselves outside without dying of cold in the attempt.

If you want to draw your figure, add a wide belt of the same color family

Those who are “afraid” that the two-piece suit does not highlight their figure, can add a belt to the look. In addition to mark the waist areaIt is a great accessory to add a touch of color or to join a trend such as pearls.

Headdresses, hats or headbands: the details that make the difference

Weddings are occasions when we cover our hair with hats or headdresses. In addition, we can also complement our hairstyle with a headband. Whatever your favorite accessory in this field (or the one that is correct according to the protocol), they look great with a two-piece suit, especially if there is some detail that shares color, in the form of fabric or feathers.

