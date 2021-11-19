Aristocrazy triumphs with its jewelry collections. With timeless and lifelong designs, the firm offers designs with a good value for money. However, today we focus on your collection of best-selling bracelets to show that simplicity is the key to success. Whether in golden version, silver or with pearls, these proposals promise to accompany us 24/7.

Golden bracelets that will last in time

If you are one of those who like the elegance of the golden color, the brand offers us different models to wear all together or separately. With charms, with a classic motif or accompanied by a row of pearls, these models can be ours for less than 90 euros.





Ethnic bracelet with movable round motifs, 89 euros.









Bracelet with pearls and flower-shaped motif, 79 euros.

Silver or lead

However, if you are one of those who prefer the elegance of silver, these designs have been created for you. Uniquely simple, a small detail with white topaz or the bird-shaped motifs promise to add distinction to your everyday life.





Brilliant cut white topaz chaton bracelet, 45 euros.





Bracelet with a bird and star motif, 49 euros.

Photos | Aristocrazy