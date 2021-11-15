Smart plugs are very useful devices that, in addition to giving us the possibility of controlling practically any device that we connect to it, allow us to save on our home electricity bill. Although we have previously explained some ways to save energy through these plugs, Today we offer you a recommendation of the best valued in the market.

Through the intelligent on and off that these types of plugs provide us, we have the possibility of saving a few euros each month. The cost of this product is much more affordable than if we buy a more efficient device or appliance., making it a highly demanded item for those who are building a smart and connected home. Below these lines we leave you with some examples.

TP-Link TAPO P100





It is one of the smart plugs most demanded by users. Through the Tapo app we can turn off and on all the devices that we connect to this socket. We also have the ability to program on or off times, manage timers, and use voice commands through Alexa and Google Home.

The plug also has a ‘Away Mode’ that makes devices turn on and off randomly to pretend that someone is home. It works individually, so it does not need a hub, and we can buy a unit or a pack of up to four plugs. These support a maximum load of 2,300 W and 10 A, and are compatible with a 2.4 GHz WiFi connection.

TP-Link TAPO P100 – Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plug, optimal for programming on / off and saving energy, does not need HUB, compatible with Alexa and Google Home

ZOOZEE HOME 16A / 3,680W sockets





Another alternative that we can find in Amazon are the ZOOZEE HOME plugs, which among their main advantages compared to the TAPO P100 of TP-Link, we find greater load compatibility, counting on support of up to 16 A and 3,680 W.

Among its main features we find voice remote control through Alexa and the Google Assistant, Smart Life personalized app where you can manage all the settings, programming hours and timers, and a hub-free installation.

WiFi Mini 16A 3680W Smart Plug, control it from anywhere, no HUB needed, compatible with Siri Alexa and Google Home, 4 packs

Smart plugs from Maxcio





With a hub-free installation, these plugs have a maximum load of 10A and 2,230W. Nevertheless, The most striking thing about this model is the incorporation of two USB ports that will also serve to charge devices. In addition, they offer RGB LED lights to illuminate the area to our liking.

In terms of their characteristics, they offer functions very similar to those already mentioned, being compatible with Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice commands, remote control from the Smart Life app, and multiple modes of operation.

Smart WiFi Plug, Maxcio WiFi Plug with USB Port and LED Lamp, Compatible with Alexa, Google Home, APP Control and Timer Function, No Hub Required (4-Packs)

Meross 16A / 3,680W smart plugs





As was the case with the ZOOZEE HOME plugs, Meross also offers an alternative to smart plugs with a higher load. The main highlight of this model is the incorporation of the MediaTek IoT chip, which makes the plug can work at a greater range, being compatible with dual band WiFi.

Meross plugs are also compatible with remote control and voice commands, and the Meross app will be necessary to manage the power of the different parameters of the same.

Smart Plug 16A 3680W, with Remote Control Meross app, Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings, Wi-Fi Smart Plug. 4 pack

ANTELA sockets with energy monitor





Among the alternatives that we can find of smart plugs, one of the main characteristics of ANTELA plugs is the monitoring of the electrical current in real time. In this way we can check how much our devices consume and schedule tasks based on it.

These smart plugs offer a maximum current of 16 A and a power of 4,000 W. As is customary in these devices, we can control them remotely through the Smart Life app, they are compatible with voice commands, and they also have a physical button to turn the plug on or off.

ANTELA Mini WiFi Smart Plug With Power Monitor, No HUB Needed, Compatible with Alexa and Google Home, 2 Pack

Tenda SP9 with energy meter





Another alternative with an energy monitor are Tenda’s smart plugs. The SP9 also offers 16A and 3,800W of maximum load. As usual, it also incorporates compatibility for voice assistants, remote access through the ‘Tenda Beli’ application and programming functions.

The Tenda SP9 also includes ‘Away Mode’ to turn on and off the devices that we have connected to this socket while we are not at home. According to the manufacturer, its design is safe for children, since the fingers cannot be inserted into it.

Tenda SP9 16A Smart WiFi Plug with Power Meter (To Control Your Devices from Anywhere, Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Home)

Aoycocr smart plug with consumption measurement





Aoycocr plugs are another of the existing options in the smart plug market. With 10A and 2,300W maximum load, they are plugs with built-in consumption measurement, so through the app we can see the real-time consumption of our connected devices.

The Aoycocr also incorporate all the benefits for which these plugs are known, that is, compatibility with voice commands through Alexa and the Google Assistant, remote control through the ‘SmartLife’ app, and IFTT command support.