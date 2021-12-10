With the approach of the twelve chimes that announce the beginning of a new year, the resolutions to succeed in 2022 are the order of the day, therefore, for those looking to get started in the sport of running, we have a list of the ideal shoes to hit the streets and follow that goal.

Modern designs with which each step gives you security and more comfort: modern running shoes make our goal an achievable goal.

Salomon Supercross GTX Men’s Trail Running Shoes





Designed to run and ride all types of terrain, The SUPERCROISS GTX by Salomon are the ideal shoes to start running, thanks to its technology that offers good cushioning and excellent fit in the part of the sole.

You find them reduced from 129.95 to 64.95 euros.

Kelme K Cushion 1.0 Knit Running Shoes





Made with synthetic textile materials, these Kelme slippers are comfortable, durable and made to leave a mark on any path. Their padded heel, lace-up adjustment and thick sole make them a favorite to wear in all kinds of physical activities.

You find them reduced from 60 to 36 euros.

Nike Revolution 5 Men’s Running Shoes





With cushioning technology in every stride, These Nike shoes are designed with soft foam to minimize the impact of each step what do you give Their construction with breathable materials and their midsole make them light and stable shoes.

You find them available for 54.95 euros.

Adidas Duramo SL Men’s Running Shoes





This adidas running shoe features a mesh upper and soft neoprene heel that give it a super modern technical look that offer a great fit and support on your feet with every stride.

You find them available for 54.95 euros.

Jolt 3 Asics Running Shoes





Whether you go for a walk or long-distance run, these ASICS JOLT (TM) 3 shoes feature a solid rubber EVA midsole for comfort and durability. It also provides freshness and resistance thanks to its ORTHOLITE (TM) insole., making this one of the best options for light sports activities.

You find them available for 49.95 euros.

Airborne Boomerang Running Shoes





With a mesh design that makes this shoe a super light and breathable pair, Boomerang has made this Airborne design a super flexible model Since, by not having seams, they make them more adjustable with the natural movement of the foot.

You find them available for 39.95 euros.

Charged Pursuit 2 Under Armor running shoes





A simple, yet modern design for those runners who need flexibility, cushioning and versatility. Its extremely light and breathable mesh upper account are also strategic support where you need it most, giving you security at every step.

You find them available for 59.95 euros.

