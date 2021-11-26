Madness has been unleashed and it is no wonder. The longed for The long-awaited Black Friday 2021 is here, and with it comes the best opportunity to get everything we have been wanting to have for a long time -or better yet, do Christmas shopping at the best price-. With irresistible and most interesting offers, firms such as Converse, Vans, Adidas or Nike they propose us perfect sneakers to combine with our day to day.

adidas Originals

Dress by the feet and make a big difference. In a striking turquoise color with silver accents, this Ozelia model by adidas Originals aims to be the big center of attention. 110 euros 77 euros.





Turquoise Ozelia model.

In addition, the firm also offers us one of its most classic models to date (but still current): the Stan smith. 1 20 euros 72 euros.





Nike

Nike knows how to win over all its fans and every year it launches models that become iconic. In full color and with different details, these options are perfect to show off in the streetwear. Adapting to all possible styles, these sneakers Waffle one They claim to be the center of attention. 99.99 euros 74.99 euros





The Nike Waffle One brings a new look to the Waffle sneaker family.

However, the small details make the difference and this is how we see it with these Air Max 90 SE white and orange details. 149.99 euros 119.97 euros.





There is nothing as light, as comfortable and as proven as the Nike Air Max 90 SE, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Swoosh.

Converse

No matter how the years go by, the camouflage print always triumphs. Converse and Carhartt join forces for an exclusive collection that, thanks to Black Friday, are reduced to 50%. 100 euros 50 euros.





The Converse x Carhartt WIP Chuck 70 is a collaboration with the pioneers of American workwear, Carhartt.

Reebok

No matter how the years go by, new trends appear and others say goodbye, there are garments that remain perennial in our wardrobe. The same thing happens with some sports shoes: there are iconic models that are always in fashion, that is why taking advantage of Black Friday discounts is an investment that we will appreciate in the future. An example we have with the mythical Reebok Club C 85. 79.95 euros 48.99 euros.





Reebok Club C 85, Men’s Sneakers, White (Int / White / Navy), 37.5 EU

Van’s

If you adore the Vans of your life but want to see the world on the heights, take advantage of the discounts to get this Ward model with platform for much less. 75 euros 34.99 euros.





Vans Ward Platform Canvas Shoes Women, Black (Canvas) Black / White 187), 38 EU (5 UK)

