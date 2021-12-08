With the arrival of Christmas we all get our best decoration. But there are those who want to skip the traditions and bet on homes where neither the tree nor the Nativity scene are the protagonists. For them we have seven ideas deco so beautiful and festive that will not make you miss having a fir tree planted in the middle of the house even for a single day in December.

Pine garlands in exchange for the Christmas tree









Artificial fir garland with lights from Amazon, 29.95 euros.





Casaria Christmas garland simile fir 5m with 100 LED lights Warm white Christmas decoration

If this year you want to skip the Christmas tree but you miss a touch of festive nature at home, you can always exchange it for a good garland. Going down the stairs, at the top of the fireplace or decorating windows or the coffee table. You can even decorate it with lights, Christmas balls or seasonal decorations.

Christmas balls filling centerpieces









Set of six Christmas baubles from Maisons du Monde, 6.99 euros.

Set of six Christmas balls

Christmas balls are the cheapest way to decorate these holidays and do not necessarily have to be hung from a tree. Because they are also precious as a centerpiece, filling bowls and bowls to give that Christmas touch in a very different way.

Christmas wreaths





Amazon Christmas wreath, 29.91 euros.

30cm Christmas Wreath, Nice Home Door Wreath, Christmas Decoration

Christmas wreaths are a alternative to the Christmas tree that has more and more followers and that they are precious in small houses where fir has no place. We can hang them on doors, on the wall or even make the best headboard of the bed with them. We have seen them decorated, with very delicate twinkling lights or in their more rustic version, only with green and with pineapples.

With Christmas themed candles









H&M Home Advent candles, 9.99 euros.

Candles are a decorative accessory that brings a lot of atmosphere and warmth to any room. The idea of ​​betting on festive designs or decorative Christmas candle holders seems perfect to us to add Christmas decoration to our home corners in the simplest way.

Flowers and plants with a Christmas touch









Artificial branches with red berries from Amazon, 14.57 euros.

Exceart 8-Pack Artificial Winter Red Berry Stems, Floral Christmas Tree Design, Holiday Garland, Home Decor, Red

Many of those who renounce the Christmas tree change it for dry branches or full of red berries to put the modern counterpoint to Christmas decorations. The balls and ornaments can also be hung from them, but simply with the berries they already create a look very festive in any room.

Christmas-flavored printed textiles





Ikea printed table runner, 5 euros.

Decoration stores have Christmas proposals for any room. This also includes textiles, with bedding, tablecloths, blankets, cushions and even napkins in a festive key to give the thematic touch to the room.

Christmas lights used in a different way









Maisons du Monde garland of star lights, 9.98 euros.

Star lights garland

The lights are perhaps the simpler, cheaper and more effective alternative that exists to decorate. We are talking about garlands of gold or white lights that we can put in jars, place across the Christmas Eve dinner table, hang on the walls or wrap around our shelves to create very romantic and warm Christmas nights.

