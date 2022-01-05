When it comes to losing fat, we can approach the issue in two ways:

We eat fewer calories than we expend.

We spend more calories than we eat.

The ideal is to combine both, that is, on the one hand we cut our calorie intake by between 10 and 20% with respect to maintenance calories and on the other we maintain an active lifestyle, prioritizing strength training.

Nevertheless, In this article we want to teach you several exercises that can help you scratch off some more calories to increase caloric expenditure. Best of all, you can do them in your living room.

Jumping jack squat

First of all we have one of the many variants that jumping jacks offer.

In this case, we perform the jumping jacks in a squat position, which activates our quadriceps more and demands more blood from our heart. All of this increases caloric expenditure.

Forward scissors

Forward scissors are an exercise that is widely used within warm-ups or general physical conditioning workouts in athletics.

We are not interested in this but because of how easy it is to perform many repetitions in a short time with it.. The key is to put the body in tension and move the feet as if the ground were lava.

Sliding mountain climbers or climber with sliders

Mountain climbers are a well-known exercise within general physical conditioning or functional training.

We are going to increase its difficulty by including sliders in the equation. You can save them by simply doing the exercise in socks.

This exercise comes in handy to perform many repetitions in a short time, which allows us to significantly increase caloric expenditure. The key is to keep the movement flowing and chain one rep with another.

Reverse burpees or inverse burpees

Reverse burpees are an unusual variant of the original burpees, but given their complexity, they fit very well here to increase caloric expenditure.

The simple fact of performing movements or exercises that we do not master gives us an extra caloric expenditure So it is a good idea to perform this variant of burpees, although there would not be any contraindication if we did the original burpees.

Kettlebell swing squat or kettlebell swing squat

In itself, kettlebell swings are a dominant hip exercise with great dynamism but we can still do more complete if we combine it with a goblet squat.

The result is the participation of our entire lower body and spinal erectors. which achieves both high cardiac and caloric expenditure.

Plank walkouts

Plank walkouts are actually a core exercise, although the way they are executed involves the participation of many muscles, so the caloric expenditure is high, especially if we do it without stopping and in a fluid way, chaining one repetition with the next.

Remember that in the background we must make an iron so it is important that the pelvis does not collapse in the process.

Jumping lunges

Finally we have the jumping strides. This exercise combines the good of involving a lot of muscle mass in the movement with the good of putting a lot of force into it to get off the ground.

The result is a great pumping of blood to the lower body and therefore a great cardiac output.

