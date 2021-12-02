We start exercising and going to the gym because we want to lose weight, days go by and we see that there are no results, that is, we do not lose weight. This generates doubts and frustrations.

If this is your case, do not worry, we will give you Seven causes that may be preventing you from losing weight despite going to the gym and play sports, and surely one of them is the one that is limiting you.

You don’t have a proper diet

At Vitónica we have always said the same thing, to lose weight there must be a caloric deficit, that is, the calories you consume have to be greater than the calories you eat.

And not only this, the type of diet you follow is crucial if you want to lose weight. That is, if you eat ultra-processed food, junk food, with high sugar content, refined flours, margarines, with saturated and trans fats, it is completely normal that you do not lose weight.

To lose weight, it is important that your diet focuses on healthy fats, complex and whole carbohydrates, and high-quality proteins.

What’s more, protein and fiber can be great allies for weight loss as they increase satiety. In fact, in the case of proteins, when you eat them, a hormone is secreted, ghrelin, which regulates appetite.





You don’t keep track of what you eat

Conscious eating is just as important or more than eating properly, the two go hand in hand. Thus, awareness is incredibly important if you are trying to lose weight, and in fact many people have no idea how much or how they are actually eating.

Studies show that Keeping track of your food intake helps you lose weight. What’s more, people who use diaries or pictures of the food they eat lose more weight than people who don’t.

Although it is important to comment that it can be dangerous for people with eating disorders, since there are studies that have shown that counting calories and monitoring food aggravate the situation.





How you are training is important

There are many people who think that go to the gym to do four exercises you are going to lose weight, without putting on an adequate weight and without doing the necessary repetitions to really notice a job.

Training is a very key point to lose weight, it does not consist of doing the minimum possible, but you have to train doing the minimum necessary.

That is, it does not consist of dying in each training, but It consists of doing a training where you make an effort but the next day you can train again.

Try to lift weights

Do not forget to do a good lifting of weights, since can help you maintain your muscle mass and to prevent the typical metabolic slowdown when you lose weight.





You’re not doing cardio

Also, do not forget to do cardiovascular exercise, as it is very effective in burning body fat and visceral fat. In fact, a lack of cardiovascular exercise may be the reason why you notice that you are not losing weight.

You do not sleep well

Sleeping well is one of the most important factors for your physical and mental health, as well as for losing weight. Lack of quality sleep could hinder weight loss progress.

Studies show that lack of sleep is one of the biggest risk factors for obesity. Adults and children who sleep poorly have a 55% and 89% higher risk, respectively, of developing obesity.

Instead of drinking water, you drink sugary sodas

Sugary drinks are fattening significantly since the amount of calories and sugars are very high. In fact, according to a study, consuming food or drink with a high sugar content is related to an increase in fat deposits.

To lose weight you should eliminate or avoid the consumption of all sugary drinksas they constitute an important part of a person’s caloric intake, and replace them with water.

Your alcohol consumption is too high

There are many people who instead of drinking water, consume an alcoholic drink and end up substituting by eliminating the water. This not only It will provide you with a very high amount of empty calories, but it will pose a very high risk to your health.

Excessive alcohol consumption causes many deaths in modern society, in addition to increasing the risk of many diseases that can damage health.





You have a medical condition that prevents you from losing weight

There are few cases in which a medical condition prevents them from losing weight, but there are some medical conditions that can drive weight gain or make it much more difficult for you lose it.

These diseases are hypothyroidism, polycystic ovary syndrome, and sleep apnea.

In addition, there are also drugs especially corticosteroids and drugs to treat psychiatric disorders, which can make it difficult to lose weight or even cause weight gain.

