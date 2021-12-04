The bridge arrives and with it some longed for days to disconnect and enjoy a relaxing season. Given that this year we can make few plans (and time is not good either), what better way to take advantage of it to get into the kitchen and try innovate with some super appetizing and delicious recipes to surprise our guests (or ourselves).

We have prepared an exquisite selection of cakes, breads and cakes for what enjoy like a dwarf in the kitchen. Ready?

Yogurt cake:

Without a doubt, it is one of the star recipes in the world of cakes and, specifically, that of Directo al Paladar has fallen in love with us.

For brighten up our breakfasts and snacks, we want to teach you how to prepare the yogurt sponge cake, a basic classic to start in the confectionery that always comes out well and that does not require – like other recipes for sweets and cakes – exact measurements and precise weights of the ingredients, since everything is done to from the measure of a container of yogurt.

Remembering the proportions is very simple because oil, sugar and flour, -ordered alphabetically- carry the proportion of 1, 2 and 3, that is, one measure of oil, two measures of sugar and three measures of flour. With those simple ingredients, a natural or lemon yogurt, a little yeast or propellant and three eggs, we have everything you need to make a cake that always turns out well.

This cake from yogurt is delicious and it is perfect to accompany it with a glass of cold milk, a coffee with milk or an iced tea or any infusion.





Nothing is easier than this recipe for yogurt cake, always remember measures 1, 2, and 3, applied to the ingredients ordered alphabetically. In a bowl add the content of a glass of yogurt and add three eggs, a measure of sunflower oil and two measures of sugar. Afterwards, it is beaten. On the other hand, mix the flour, 3 measures of the yogurt glass, with the yeast and stir so that it is evenly distributed. Helped by the rods, little by little the flour is incorporated on the bowl with the rest of the ingredients, letting a dough form while we beat and add the flour as it is incorporated. So that the cake has a more citrus flavor, you can add the zest of a lemon. Next, preheat the oven to 180ºC for about ten minutes and we will have buttered a cake mold. Now we just need to pour the dough into our mold and let it bake without opening the oven door for 35 minutes. It is important not to open so that the temperature inside the oven does not drop and the cake does not fall. After 30 minutes we can quickly open and verify the doneness by putting a wooden skewer in the dough to check if it comes out clean or dirty. In the first case, the cake will be ready. If something dirty comes out, we wait another five minutes and turn off the oven. Read: Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton and Off-White designer dies of cancer

Tangerine, honey and lavender sponge cake

What do you do when you are given a large jar of artisan honey and you have a craving for something sweet? Well, you clearly take the opportunity to bake a honey, tangerine and lavender cake. There is nothing better. A recipe perfect to sweeten our long weekend days.

Sugar-free oatmeal and banana sponge cake

The best thing about this recipe is the sweet flavor provided by the natural sugars of the ripe fruit and the dried fruits that it has integrated among its ingredients. You will not be able to resist.

Carrot and yogurt cake

The mythical yogurt and carrot cake is a classic that integrated into the history of our gastronomy. A basic to start in the confectionery (and the best thing is that it is still very easy and perfect for a breakfast or snack weekend…).

Juicy cream cheese, lemon, poppy and almond cake

There are thousands and thousands of cake recipes. But this one is super special and, as always, it is because of its classic flavor that we love so much. The best thing about this recipe? That the lemon provides a brutal aroma that is reflected in the crumb. East Juicy cream cheese, lemon, poppy and almond cake is the perfect example of a simple cake. Great for any day and time of the week.

Genovesa sponge cake from the Marquesa de Parabere

Being a Genoese sponge cake enriched with butter, it gives us a sweet and pleasant taste to eat directly without the need to add fillings or toppings. Perfect to enjoy a great plan in the kitchen on these cold and rainy days.

Condensed milk cream cake and lemon juice

This cream cake from condensed milk and lemon provides a sweet and acid flavor reminiscent of lemon peel. It is an ideal recipe to accompany a snack with a glass of cold milk, a coffee with milk or an infusion of our liking. It is flavor is unmatched.

Rustic wheat bread

This recipe is perfect to try baking bread at home. This rustic wheat bread is a quick and easy homemade bread recipe, which is available to anyone who dares to try it … oh, and with the guarantee that it will turn out well. Ideal to get hooked on this world.

Homemade bread with common flour

Making bread at home is a great plan. Although at first it is imposing a bit due to the complexity of its terms, nothing is further from the truth. This is the easiest and fastest recipe (no leavened) that always comes out well. This recipe for homemade bread with flour common is perfect to debut in the world of bread with a total guarantee of success.

Easy chocolate cake ready in 15 minutes

This chocolate cake is super easy to make and perfect for your meetings with friends. You can serve it with a freshly brewed coffee that contrasts perfectly with the sweet or even with a glass of liquor.

Carrot cake

The recipe is exquisite thanks to its moist texture and delicious flavor (even if you are not a fan of this vegetable). It will also be delicious accompanied by a scoop of vanilla ice cream, or to accompany a hot chocolate. Its wet texture makes it perfect for something sweet behind a meal.

Photos | Direct to the Palate